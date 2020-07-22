Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

U.S. holds naval exercises with allies in Asia amid China tension

0 Comments
By Sanjeev Miglani
NEW DELHI/TOKYO

The United States is conducting two military exercises in Asian waters this week involving allies Japan, Australia and India, the U.S. navy said on Tuesday.

The exercises come as military rivalry between the United States and China is intensifying and days after the United States said China's claims of sovereignty in the disputed South China Sea were illegal.

The United States has long opposed China’s expansive territorial claims on the South China Sea, sending warships regularly through the strategic waterway to demonstrate freedom of navigation.

China opposes such exercises and said the U.S. rejection of its claims in the South China Sea raised tension and undermined stability in the region.

The USS Nimitz and the USS Ronald Reagan were deployed to the South China Sea twice this month but this week, the Nimitz was in the Indian Ocean for exercises with the Indian navy, the U.S. navy said, in the latest sign of growing cooperation between the forces.

Rear Admiral Jim Kirk, commander of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, said in a statement that Monday's drills with the Indian navy helped improve the interoperability of their forces.

"While operating together, the U.S. and Indian naval forces conducted high-end exercises designed to maximize training and interoperability, including air defense," the U.S. navy said.

India's relations with China have also been strained after a deadly clash on their disputed border in the Himalayas last month, prompting calls in India for closer security ties with the United States and its allies including Japan.

The drills were carried out near India's Andaman and Nicobar islands, off the north end of the Malacca Straits, one of the world's busiest shipping routes for trade and fuel, an Indian source said. India has a military base on the islands.

The U.S. navy said the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group was in the Indian Ocean in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Separately, the U.S. strike group led by the Ronald Reagan was carrying out drills with naval forces from Japan and Australia in the Philippine Sea, U.S. and Australian officials said on Tuesday.

The exercises are due to end on July 23, Australia's defense department said.

Later this year, the United States will hold naval exercises with India and Japan in the Bay of Bengal and Australia might join.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #89: Budget Savvy Mom Shares Tips to Keep Monthly Food Expenses at ¥20,000

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Natsubate: How To Deal With Summer Fatigue In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Saitama

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 23-26

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Book-Off: More Than Just A Japanese Booklover’s Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Obvious Poems Turn Silliness into Art

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Izu Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

What Am I Eating? A Guide to Japanese Convenience Store Onigiri

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

An Insider’s Guide To Visiting Tokyo Disneyland With Children

Savvy Tokyo

The Resona Group App is a One-stop Resource for all Your Banking Needs

GaijinPot Blog