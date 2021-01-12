Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

U.S. homeland security acting secretary stepping down

WASHINGTON

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told his staff on Monday he was stepping down, the DHS said on Monday, the latest senior Trump administration official to resign following last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Department of Homeland Security press office said Wolf would leave his post at 11:59 p.m. on Monday. Pete Gaynor, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will take over as acting secretary, the office said.

President Donald Trump withdrew Wolf's nomination to be permanent homeland security secretary last week

Supporters of Trump stormed the Capitol last Wednesday in an assault that led to five deaths, dozens of injuries among law enforcement and the ransacking of lawmakers' offices.

