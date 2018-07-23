Republican senators push sanctions to warn Putin not to meddle in U.S. elections

A pair of prominent Republican U.S. senators said on Sunday that the United States must move promptly to prepare new sanctions against Russia to discourage interference in upcoming elections.
Senator Lindsey Graham said additional sanctions needed to be teed up before President Donald Trump holds a second meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin after the U.S. leader came under heavy criticism for failing to confront Putin about interference in the 2016 election at a summit last Monday.
"You need to work with Congress to come up with new sanctions because Putin's not getting the message," Graham said on CBS' "Face the Nation." "We need new sanctions, heavy-handed sanctions, hanging over his head, and then meet with him."
Undaunted by the backlash in his own party to his first meeting, Trump invited Putin to a White House meeting sometime this autumn. Congressional elections will take place in November.
Representative Trey Gowdy, the Republican chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, questioned the wisdom of Putin being ushered into the White House.
Talking to Putin about matters such as the civil war in Syria, Gowdy said, "is very different from issuing an invitation. Those should be reserved for, I think, our allies like Great Britain and Canada and Australia and those who are with us day in and day out." Gowdy made his remarks during an interview on television's "Fox News Sunday."
Republican Senator Marco Rubio wants a vote on a bill called DETER that would impose new sanctions if U.S. intelligence officials determine Russia meddled in U.S. elections. Rubio co-authored the legislation with Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen, a bipartisan effort revived by the fallout of last week's summit.
"What I think is indisputable is that they did interfere and they will do so in the future," Rubio said on CNN's "State of the Union."
Last Thursday, Rubio and Van Hollen, noting the "urgency of the challenge before our nation," wrote to the chairmen of the Senate Banking and Foreign Relations committees pressing them to hold hearings on the legislation before the start of an early August recess.
Putin has denied that Russia tried to influence the 2016 presidential election after the U.S. intelligence community concluded Russia interfered through cyber attacks and social media in a bid to boost Trump's candidacy.
Under pressure from Congress, which last year passed a tough sanctions law targeting Russia, the U.S. Treasury in April imposed sanctions on Russian officials and oligarchs for election meddling and "malign" activities.
The DETER Act would make sanctions more automatic and aim to punish Russia's finance, energy, defense and other sectors.
The U.S. director of national intelligence would be required to conclude if any foreign nations interfered in elections one month after Americans cast their votes, triggering strict sanctions within 10 days if interference was detected.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell last week identified the bill as a potential step Congress could take to push back against Russia as Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called for sanctions and other deterrents.
But the U.S. oil and gas industry is lobbying against the bill because of worries that heightened sanctions could affect U.S. investments in Russia, congressional sources said.
U.S. businesses could face an uphill battle, however, if they aim to block or defang the legislation.
"The sanctions are only implemented if Russia is deemed to have interfered in our election. Pretty hard to say: 'C'mon guys, don't take that too seriously.' I mean, what representative of any industry could credibly make that argument? That's pretty tough," Democratic Senator Chris Coons said in a hallway interview late last week with Reuters.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
3 Comments
Login to comment
SuperLib
Nice work by Congress. Do what the wet noodle President lacks the courage to do.
ZvonkoJonathan
it is so wein from USA to even mention the interference since the USA has interfered in Russian political life from bottom up since the Gorbachow coming to power. Besides Russia USA is interfering in just about every countries election and politico economic direction. They do not deserve any respect. USA is a foremost bully and most atrocious world wide oppressor. Putin saved Russia from American planed dismemberment and takeover but is not determined enough to tell them to step back in to their monkey cage and stay put there. Some most uncivilized people of developed world live in and run USA.
kazetsukai
Russia is and should be extremely interested in US politics as their existence depends on a "stable" US and stability in Europe and the Middle East. Their access to the rest of the world depends on stability.
Both political parties in the US is aware that US too is heavily involved in "interference" within other countries electronically and otherwise. They know too that sanctions, economic sanctions really do not work especially when the internet is involved.
So "pointing fingers" and calling each other "names" is but a political ploy and positioning to advance their own objectives.
The "real" thing is when both leaders actually meet and have a dialog. The rhetoric and "posturing" is not as important as what was actually discussed and what action may result from it.
It is time to wait and observe what action each leader takes now and how that will affect the world. Trump did not name Obama as "weak" but as a "lousy" leader. Strength and weakness are in the eyes of the beholder and the environment within which it is declared.
The US President is undoubtedly the most powerful individual in the world in all respects. It is in "how" that is used by a President that makes a difference.