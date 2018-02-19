Students plan protests, Washington march to demand gun control after school shooting

Stunned by the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history, students mobilized across the country on Sunday to organize rallies and a national walkout in support of stronger gun laws, challenging politicians they say have failed to protect them.
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a former student is accused of murdering 17 people on Wednesday using an assault-style rifle, joined others on social media to plan the events, including a Washington march.
"I felt like it was our time to take a stand," said Lane Murdock, 15, of Connecticut. "We're the ones in these schools, we're the ones who are having shooters come into our classrooms and our spaces."
Murdock, who lives 20 miles (32 km) from Sandy Hook Elementary School where 20 children and six adults were shot to death five years ago, drew more than 50,000 signatures on an online petition on Sunday calling on students to walk out of their high schools on April 20.
Instead of going to classes, she urged her fellow students to stage protests on the 19th anniversary of an earlier mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado.
Students from the Florida high school are planning a "March for Our Lives" in Washington on March 24 to call attention to school safety and ask lawmakers to enact gun control.
They also plan to rally for gun control, mental health issues and school safety on Wednesday in Tallahassee, the state capital. The students were expected to meet with a lawmaker who is seeking to ban the sale of assault-style weapons like the AR-15 allegedly used in the school shooting.
The demands for change by many still too young to vote has inflamed the country's long-simmering debate between advocates for gun control and gun ownership.
Students from the Florida school have lashed out at political leaders, including Republican President Donald Trump, for inaction on the issue. Many criticized Trump for insensitivity after he said in a weekend Twitter post that the FBI may have been too distracted with a Russia probe to follow leads that could have prevented the massacre.
"You can't blame the bureaucracy for this when it's you, Mr. President, who's overall responsible," David Hogg, an 18-year-old Douglas senior, said in a phone interview.
The White House said Trump planned to host "a listening session" with high school students and teachers on Wednesday, but did not specify which students or school would be involved.
Democratic leaders vowed to redouble efforts to fight the nation's powerful gun lobby to reduce violence from firearms.
"We're the adults. We're the leaders in this country who are supposed to keep our children safe - and again and again, our country has let them down," Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said on Twitter.
The suspect in the Parkland shooting, Nikolas Cruz, 19, faces multiple murder charges in the deaths of 14 students and three staff members, and the wounding of more than a dozen others in a rampage that eclipsed Columbine as the country's worst mass shooting at a high school.
Cruz was reported to have been investigated by police and state officials as far back as 2016 after slashing his arm in a social media video, and saying he wanted to buy a gun. Authorities determined, however, he was receiving sufficient support, newspapers said on Saturday.
In addition, the Federal Bureau of Investigation admitted on Friday that it failed to investigate a warning that Cruz possessed a gun and the desire to kill.
A couple who opened their home to Cruz after his mother's recent death saw no signs he was planning a rampage, according to the Sun Sentinel in south Florida.
Kimberly and James Snead told the newspaper they knew Cruz had guns, and that they made him lock them in a safe. They thought they had the only key, they said.
Cruz faces charges that could bring the death penalty. Prosecutors have not yet said if they will seek capital punishment.
Four people still hospitalized with wounds from the shooting were in fair condition on Sunday, a spokeswoman for the Broward Health system said.
School officials in Broward County said on Sunday they were aiming to have staff return to the high school campus by the end of the week. They did not say when classes would resume.
PTownsend
Good on these students!
Your grandparent's generation is leaving behind messes and it's good to see you starting to take action to clean them up.
Your grandparents used to say don't trust anyone over 30. Heed that advice.
Dango bong
just get the NRA donor list and vote them out. The first three biggest recipients of money from the NRA are 1) Ted Cruz 2) Marco Rubio 3) Paul Ryan
Vote
M3M3M3
The only reasonable compromise that I can see, which could make everyone happy, is to agree a constitutional amendment saying that the right to bear arms will be left exclusively to the states. This way New York and California could severely restrict or even ban guns while states like Idaho could continue to have them if they want.
As an observer of this situation for decades, I can't help but be cynical when I see the same old talking points and strategies being rolled out after every shooting. I don't see any other realistic solutions here. Even if you elect enough people to pass federal gun control legislation, it will be limited in scope and open to constant challenge by the 2nd amendment. It can also be undone by the next congress with the stroke of a pen. Amending the constitution itself to ban or severely restrict guns is near impossible when you consider that you will need the consent of rural republican states to achieve this. Either way you just end up infuriating half of the country. It's not a healthy situation unless you recognise that there are real cultural and lifestyle differences across such a big country.
plasticmonkey
Great that these students are doing this. It's going to be hard for the NRA, the GOP, and Trump to justify dissing a group of kids who lost their friends and classmates in a school shooting. But I'm sure they will try.
Here are the basics:
--Common sense gun control is not a violation of 2nd Amendment rights.
--The NRA will distort the debate because it cares more about gun manufacturers than it does about lives. No way around that.
--Members of congress on both sides (but more on the GOP) are cowards for refusing to stand up to the NRA. And just as culpable in the needless deaths of thousands.
--Most Americans support more gun control. Politicians who vote against it are voting against their constituents, and in favor of gun manufacturers' profits.
As conservative Chief Justice Warren Burger (appointed by Nixon) noted in 1991, the idea that the 2nd Amendment guarantees the right of citizens (as opposed to a militia, as the constitution states clearly) to firearms "has been the subject of one of the greatest pieces of fraud—I repeat the word 'fraud'—on the American public by special interest groups that I have ever seen in my lifetime."
Tokyo-Engr
Here are a couple of informative articles explaining that Nikolas Cruz bought his AR-15 from a gun store.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/02/15/florida-shooting-suspect-bought-gun-legally-authorities-say/340606002/
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/5592055/ar-15-nikolas-cruz-rifle-other-mass-shootings/
From the Sun article: ".....in Florida 18 year olds can buy semiautomatic rifles (this is actually a Federal Law).... There is a three-day waiting period for handguns, but anyone over 18 can step into a shop, have a brief background check and walk out carrying a rifle."
Pretty scary stuff.
First, there is no reason for a civilian to have an AR-15 and it is insane to allow these to be sold to the general public and second it is even more insane that the weapon is sold and there is no similar waiting period to that of a handgun (as a minimum) to buy this weapon, which in the hands of someone who is disturbed, as Cruz was, is a weapon of mass destruction.
I am a former firearm owner and I understand the concept of the 2nd Amendment and believe in it, however I do not believe in the way the 2nd Amendment is now being bastardized.
Weapons technology and society has changed dramatically since the Constitution was written.
Hiro S Nobumasa
Students across all America should ask Marc Rubio why he is only interested in stopping the killings of criminal druglords and their henchmen in a far away sovereign country outside of his jurisdiction but continues to support the NRA's move to stifle gun control?
It seems little Rubio is more concerned about the welfare of criminals in a foreign land than the school children in his USA.
PTownsend
If you have observed for decades, then you represent an 'adult' perspective. These young people are inheriting the nasty winds left behind by us. Let's see what they come up with. They're the ones whose lives are ahead of them. Let's offer them our support.
Blacklabel
“Common sense gun control” is just a phrase with no meaning. No one is going to agree to be bound to that without knowing what liberals consider “common sense” as related to guns.
We have seen that liberal pushed “common sense” as related to immigration and taxation isn’t what Americans want. so detail it out what you want for guns and start the discussion.
Tommy Jones
The issue with this proposal is the only state that is an island is Hawaii and the rest of the states do not have walls around them. This means that firearms from Nevada could easily enter California even if California banned firearms.
mukashiyokatta
Good on you! The NRA and politicians will be slammed nationwide. Get the guns out of your society and put a stop to massacres!
ZENJI
O M G. What does it take, how many innocents need to die, how long before reality bits.
The total lack of remorse, the attitude of WHY ARE YOU BLAMING ME, I DIDN'T PULL THE TRIGGER.
This has got to highlight what this pig represents surly. Pig being Trump.
Do enough people in the land of Trump actually care, is this part of the problem?
Does the GUN LOBBY have just to much power? If so, this would suggest Trumps allies are being paid huge amount of cash TO DO NOTHING.
This is fact. We know from past situations where the GUN LOBBY have paid for an outcome.
Yet the American people as a whole ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN, even at the cost of innocent lives.
In my country we call this situation THE NIMBY situation. NOT IN MY BACK YARD.
When a massacre happens somewhere else, OF DEAR HOW SAD NEVER MIND, but when it goes down in there area, OH POOR US.Is this to harsh or just reality.
ZENJI
Tens/Hundreds/Millions need to protest
All over the country, all over the USA
PROTEST PROTEST PROTEST
If it takes weeks and months PROTEST PROTEST PROTEST
Do not let up. Where trump goes PROTEST PROTEST PROTEST.