Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

UK PM candidates Hunt and Johnson say Trump comments about U.S. congresswomen unacceptable

0 Comments
LONDON

Both candidates vying to replace Theresa May as Britain's prime minister said they agreed with her that the language used by U.S. President Donald Trump about a group of mostly American-born Democratic congresswomen was unacceptable.

Trump on Sunday told the group to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came", a comment that was condemned by Democrats as racist.

Asked during a leadership debate whether they agreed with May that the comments were unacceptable, both frontrunner Boris Johnson and foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said they did.

"Relations between the UK and the U.S. are incredibly important but if you are the leader of great multi-racial, multi-cultural society you simply cannot use that kind of language about sending people back to where they came from," Johnson said. "So it is totally unacceptable."

Asked whether the comments were racist, both Johnson and Hunt declined to use that term however.

"This is the president of the country which happens to be our closest ally and so I think it is not going to help the situation to use that kind of language about the president of the United States," Hunt said.

"But I have made absolutely clear how totally offensive it is to me that people are still saying that kind of thing."

Democrats in the U.S. Congress moved on Monday to formally condemn Trump's attacks on the congresswomen as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her party would introduce a resolution criticizing his "xenophobic tweets."

All four of the congresswomen Trump appeared to reference -- representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib -- are U.S. citizens. Three were born in the United States while Omar, a Somali refugee, arrived in 1992.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Tweet of the Week #39: 7-Eleven Gets Roasted on Twitter for 7Pay Fail

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 13-15

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Moving to Japan? Here are 10+ Tips to Help Women Prepare For Expat Life

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Atami Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Art & Culture

6 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Kimonos

Savvy Tokyo

Types of People You’ll See in Every Japanese School Staffroom

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi