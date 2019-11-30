Johnson implores Trump: Please keep out of election

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said friday it was best if U.S. President Donald Trump did not get involved in Britain's upcoming election when he visits London for a NATO summit next week.
"What we don't do traditionally as loving allies and friends, what we don't do traditionally, is get involved in each other's election campaigns," said Johnson, whose Conservative Party has a commanding lead in the polls ahead of the Dec 12.
"The best (thing) when you have close friends and allies like the U.S. and the UK is for neither side to get involved in each other's election," he told LBC radio.
Trump has already waded into the election, saying in October left-wing opposition leader Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, would be "so bad" for Britain and that Johnson should do a pact with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.
Corbyn has used Trump's praise of Johnson as one of his focal messages to attack the Conservatives in his campaign, saying they would sell off parts of the much-loved state-run National Health Service to the U.S. businesses after Brexit if they win the election.
The Sun newspaper reported on Friday that senior Conservative Party figures feared he could say something during his two-day visit that upsets their campaign.
The president has not shied away from wading into British politics on previous visits, including criticism of Johnson's predecessor Theresa May's Brexit policy.
Trump, who is due to arrive in London on Dec 2, is likely to be asked about his attitude to future trade talks and whether the NHS should be included, having previously said everything should be on the table.
However, Johnson said he would walk out of trade negotiations if including the health service was a pre-condition.
"First of all the NHS is not for sale. Under no circumstances will this government or any Conservative government do anything to put the NHS up for negotiation in trade talks or privatising anything like that," he said.
"I can tell you were the United States, or any other country, to insist on that as condition of talks we would simply walk out."
During his hour-long appearance on LBC, where questions were put to him by listeners, he vowed that Britain would leave the EU by Jan. 31 if his party won a working majority in parliament.
However, he declined to say how many children he had, saying that he would not "put them on the pitch" ahead of the Dec. 12 election.
"I love my children very much, but they are not standing at this election, and I am not therefore going to comment," said Johnson, whose colorful love life has attracted tabloid attention in the past.
When asked if he was going to have more children, Johnson, 55, who is living at Downing Street with his partner Carrie Symonds after separating from his wife last year, said: "I'm not going to get into discussions (on this)."© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
Chip Star
The surest way to get Donny to do something is to ask him not to do it, unless you strike his ego first.
Burning Bush
I’d be more worried about the Ukrainians meddling in the election.
JJ Jetplane
What he is really saying is: This re-election bid is in the bag. Nothing can stop me now.
Knock at the door: Sir, you have a meeting with the President next month.
When is he coming?
Just before the election.
Expletives as a foreboding feelings comes over him.
Public statement trying to distance himself from Trump.
Chip Star
Why? There is zero evidence the Ukrainians have meddled in any election.
zichi
That would be like asking a dog not to bark!
Russia has its hackers and internet trolls very busy because another of Putin's pet hates is the EU.
Chip Star
We are witnessing one of their trolls this morning. That troll constantly disparaged the US whilst praising Donny. It's rather transparent.
itsonlyrocknroll
"What we don't do traditionally as loving allies and friends, what we don't do traditionally, is get involved in each other's election campaigns”
"The best (thing) when you have close friends and allies like the U.S. and the UK is for neither side to get involved in each other's election,"
A red rag to a bull, respecting of course, The Executive Office of the President of the United States.
President Trump cant help himself. President Trump is incorrigible, the slightest media prompt for a political opinion-ate and President T will wade in accordingly. There wil be little regard to political or diplomatic protocol.
Boris Johnson best take cover and close the hatch, hide under the desk, don't answer the door bell.
SimondB
You'd have better luck asking your cat to do the dishes.
BigYen
How many children Boris has or doesn't have has nothing to do with his suitability to be the UK's leader. Why are people so dumb as to waste time with questions like that during the limited time they have to interview him?
Boris can be judged quite well without knowing about his reproductive plans, and if people judge wisely they'll be turfing him out of office ASAP. He can go and stay in one of Trump's resorts where they'll be able to console each other about their ungrateful electorates.
zichi
If Corbyn's character can be questioned then so PM Bozo including his personal history. Every aspect should be transparent. PM Bozo is a serial liar proved many times over.
RichardPearce
He doesn't want Trump, or need him, he has the same sort of people (right wing racists, oligarchs, and a group of misogynistic hackers who trade hours of social media manipulation and trolling for the use of the large number of 'real identities' for their own pleasures when they aren't being used to rig the election) who put (and possibly will keep) Trump in office.
No, it wasn't Putin or Russia, it was an American operation that put Trump there, and he wasn't the inaugural run of the method. (Years before 2016, they rigged the Mexican Presidential election that a leftist was going to win otherwise)
You should listen to the Reply All podcast where they start with trying to track down who's been targeting a Mexican woman for some extreme online harassment and bullying, and end up finding a rigged election was the start of it.
itsonlyrocknroll
Twitter is another matter all together, a potential political firework display. Any public forgotten political utterances, can always be swept up on a late night twitter.
Donald Trump will begin with “Boris is doing a very good job, I like him. I have always liked him, I think he is a very good guy, a very talented person, Corbyn is the “Devil incarnate”....etc etc.......bang out go the lights. The strangest of times
Aly Rustom
ROFL!!!!
u_s__reamer
You'd have better luck asking your cat to do the dishes.
Lol. This quip made me chuckle, but also reminded me who has been acting as if he were the ginger cat's paw for the Gremlin in the Kremlin who will be smirking over his dish of caviar, should Johnson succeed in pulling out of the EU.
Jimizo
No need to question Johnson about his chaotic private life as his massive record of lies as a politician is more than enough to tell us what we are dealing with.
lincolnman
Trump Press Conference on London: Yo Bo-Bo! It's me, your Top Dog Donnie. Here enjoying life in Paris...er...London... What a city - look at the Buckingham Palace, look at that Westminster Abby....this place needs a bright orange neon Trump Tower and Massage Parlor!
I'm not here today to interfere in your election - even if Jeremy Corbin is disgusting vermin.
Sorry - I'm busy - got to go - I hear there's a red-light district nearby....
zichi
Trump will be in town on Tuesday for a NATO meeting. Sure he won't be able to keep his GOB shut.
Rick Hepner
Good luck with that, Boris!
Zaphod
That is just stupid. By definition, every politician gets "involved" every time he says something, since comment are always reported and interpreted. A meaningless sentence if I ever saw one.
Jimizo
I think he was talking about Trump calling into a UK radio show to drivel on about what electoral pacts should be made and who would or wouldn’t make a good leader.
That should and can be avoided.
yamada1043
The current occupant of the White House can be counted to opine about the U. K. election, as well as to spread fake news, disinformation and misinformation ... and “we will see what happen”.
Toasted Heretic
The Americans and the Russians interfering with British politics again.
Remember, though, it's worth repeating that a vote for the Tories is a vote for bigotry and the selling off of the NHS.
Pukey2
Trump is not very good at jumping off cliffs.
Pukey2
Brits do not want the NHS sold off to America.
bass4funk
Most definitely, but the Brits have been meddling in our elections as well, so.....
zichi
How so unless you mean ordinary people expressing their opinions. What meddling by the establishment? MI6/MI5
Guess you must mean MOSSAD again.
bass4funk
Ordinary people, exactly, that’s what I’m doing. The same like you. Lol
zichi
But we are not talking about ordinary folks nor is the post with Johnson telling Trump, the head of state of another country not to meddle in a British General Election.
elephant200
When Trump weights in, this is a "Curse"!