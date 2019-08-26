Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Johnson tells Tusk: We leave EU on Oct 31 whatever the circumstances

0 Comments
BIARRITZ, France

British rime Minister Boris Johnson told European Council President Donald Tusk that Britain would be leaving the European Union on Oct 31 whatever the circumstances, a British official said on Sunday after the two met at a G7 summit in France.

Ahead of the meeting, Tusk and Johnson had sparred over who would be to blame should Britain leave the EU on Oct 31 without a divorce deal in place.

Johnson told Tusk that his preference remained to seek a deal with the EU, and repeated that he would still be willing to sit down and talk with the EU and member states, the official said.

"The PM repeated that we will be leaving the EU on the 31st of October whatever the circumstances, we must respect the referendum result," the official said.

The two will meet again at the United Nations General Assembly next month.

An EU official, who declined to be named, said the meeting had mainly restated known positions.

"We need input from their side. ... What we would ideally have been hoping for and looking for were new elements to unblock the situation, said an EU official. "But, it was absolutely cordial all the time. It was not difficult."

He added that it was reassuring that Johnson had reiterated he wanted to reach a deal.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Recipes

Recipe: Chrysanthemum Leaf Tea With Citrus

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #45: The One Thing That Always Happens to Japanese Exchange Students in America

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Lively Hotel in Fukuoka Has a Free Beer With Your Name on It

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Japan’s Problem with Noise Pollution

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Tinder In Real Life: Aisekiya

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining