Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

UK reports highest daily total COVID cases since June 21 at 1,148

1 Comment
LONDON

The United Kingdom reported 1,148 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily total since June 21.

The cumulative total of UK cases stood at 312,789, government data showed.

It was only the second time since June that the daily total of new confirmed cases topped the 1,000 mark. The previous instance was on Sunday, when the daily figure was 1,062.

The UK authorities stopped publishing daily updates on the number of deaths from COVID-19 on July 17 due to a review of the way the statistics were being reported, which has yet to conclude.

More than 46,000 people have died of the disease in the United Kingdom, the highest toll in Europe.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Russia has a vaccine ready to save lives, but the UK doesn’t order it because of politics.

People are dying needlessly.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Vegan in Japan: 10 Meatless Eateries in Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: For Getting Mail Redelivered in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #92: Osaka Governor Recommends To Gargle Away The Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Obon Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 13-16

Savvy Tokyo

How to Use a Mobile IC App

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 31, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Best Quiet Day Trips from Nagoya

GaijinPot Travel

Recipes

3 Fusion Onigirazu Recipes To Impress

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Sitting Down with Sierra Todd, the Founder of Black Lives Matter Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Lifestyle Illness: Finding A Medical Professional In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Neighborhood Guide

A Weekend Getaway To Fukuoka City

Savvy Tokyo