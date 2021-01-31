Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

UK says it expects no vaccine interruption from EU; Brussels admits Irish 'blunder'

0 Comments
By John Chalmers and Andrew MacAskill
BRUSSELS/LONDON

EU officials confessed on Saturday to a "blunder" in invoking Northern Ireland Brexit emergency powers during a showdown with Britain over vaccines, and London said it expected its supply of COVID-19 shots would not be interrupted.

The European Union has fallen far behind Britain and the United States in the race to vaccinate its public. It announced on Friday it would impose export controls on vaccines, widely seen as a threat to prevent doses from being sent to Britain.

But it was forced to reverse part of the announcement within hours, after both Britain and Ireland complained about plans to impose emergency export controls for vaccines across the land border between Ireland and British-ruled Northern Ireland.

"They have recognized they have made a mistake and I believe we can now concentrate on making sure that our vaccine program is successful," Michael Gove, a senior British cabinet minister told Sky News.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted: "I was reassured the EU has no desire to block suppliers fulfilling contracts for vaccine distribution to the UK."

"The world is watching and it is only through international collaboration that we will beat this pandemic."

EU officials acknowledged that the decision to invoke emergency powers to control trade across the Northern Irish border had been a mistake. Preventing controls at the border was the central issue in five years of Brexit negotiations.

"It's a lot better to realize early on that something might be a problem and to change it, than to stick to your guns and dig a hole for yourself," an EU official said on Saturday.

"As soon as it became apparent that there would be a political difficulty and sensitivity there, in particular on the Irish and Northern Irish side, we decided to take it out."

Another EU official called the drama "simply and plainly a blunder".

Politicians in the EU are under intense pressure to explain why their countries have managed just a fraction of the vaccinations achieved in Britain, which left the single market four weeks ago.

EU officials were furious earlier this month when British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca announced that most of the vaccine doses it had promised to deliver to the EU by March would be delayed because of production problems in Belgium.

AstraZeneca has been making millions of doses in Britain, but it told the EU it could not divert any to the continent until it fulfils a contract with London. Meanwhile, Britain has been importing EU-made doses of a separate vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech.

The EU announced regulations on Friday to control exports of vaccines, widely seen as an implicit threat to block Pfizer shipments to Britain unless London shared its AstraZeneca shots.

But imposing restrictions on the Northern Irish border was a bridge too far, after five years of Brexit negotiations to keep it open. The issue is central to a 1988 peace deal that ended 30 years of conflict in Northern Ireland.

Ireland's European Affairs Minister, Thomas Byrne, said Dublin had not been consulted on the move.

"This type of provision is standard in trade agreements but in the Northern Ireland situation, it obviously has a different political resonance and it's perhaps the case that this wasn't fully appreciated by the drafters," he told Newstalk radio.

"Clearly a mistake was made," Byrne said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #115: Standardized University Entrance Exam Kanji Trap

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Manage Your Weight and Promote Health with Oolong Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sticking To Your Goals With A Vision Board

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

Nagano

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #116: Pui Pui Molcar Driving Twitter Wild

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How To Cope With The Shock Of Being An Outsider In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

The Coronavirus and English Teacher Recruiting in Japan for 2021: Your Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog