Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

U.N. says it has credible reports that China holds million Uighurs in secret camps

2 Comments
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA

A U.N. human rights panel said on Friday that it had received many credible reports that 1 million ethnic Uighurs in China are held in what resembles a "massive internment camp that is shrouded in secrecy".

Gay McDougall, a member of the U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, cited estimates that 2 million Uighurs and Muslim minorities were forced into"political camps for indoctrination" in the western Xinjiang autonomous region.

"We are deeply concerned at the many numerous and credible reports that we have received that in the name of combating religious extremism and maintaining social stability (China) has changed the Uighur autonomous region into something that resembles a massive internship camp that is shrouded in secrecy, a sort of 'no rights zone'," she told the start of a two-day regular review of China's record, including Hong Kong and Macao.

China says Xinjiang faces a serious threat from Islamist militants and separatists who plot attacks and stir up tensions between the mostly Muslim Uighur minority who call the region home and the ethnic Han Chinese majority.

A Chinese delegation of some 50 officials made no comment on her remarks at the Geneva session that continues on Monday.

The allegations came from multiple sources, including activist group Chinese Human Rights Defenders, which said in a report last month that 21 percent of all arrests recorded in China in 2017 were in Xinjiang.

Earlier, Yu Jianhua, China's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, said it was working towards equality and solidarity among all ethnic groups.

But McDougall said that members of the Uighur community and others Muslims were being treated as "enemies of the state" solely on the basis of their ethno-religious identity.

More than 100 Uighur students who returned to China from countries including Egypt and Turkey had been detained, with some dying in custody, she said.

Fatima-Binta Dah, a panel member, referred to "arbitrary and mass detention of almost 1 million Uighurs" and asked the Chinese delegation:

"What is the level of religious freedom available now to Uighurs in China, what legal protection exists for them to practice their religion?"

Panelists also raised reports of mistreatment of Tibetans in the autonomous region, including inadequate use of the Tibetan language in the classroom and at court proceedings.

"The U.N. body maintained its integrity, the government got a very clear message," Golok Jigme, a Tibetan monk and former prisoner living in exile, told Reuters at the meeting.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 1st (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

1 million people in secret camps?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That's alot of people but hardly impossible for China. Still, the CCP dictatorship couldn't give a flying duck about what the UN or the rest of the entire world may say about such persecution.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka