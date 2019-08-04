Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

U.S. opposes 'destabilizing' behavior by China in Indo-Pacific: Pentagon chief

1 Comment
By Idrees Ali and Colin Packham
SYDNEY

The United States opposes destabilizing behavior by China in the Indo-Pacific, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Sunday, as the two nations wage an escalating trade war.

"We firmly believe no one nation can or should dominate the Indo-Pacific and we are working alongside our allies and partners to address the region's pressing security needs, Esper told reporters in Sydney.

China's increasing assertiveness, especially in the energy-rich South China Sea, has raised concerns within the region and the United States is challenging Chinese maritime hegemony and seeking stronger ties with nations pushing back against Beijing.

"We also stand firmly against a disturbing pattern of aggressive behavior, destabilizing behavior from China. This includes weaponizing the global commons, using predatory economics and debt for sovereignty deals, and promoting state-sponsored theft of other nations' intellectual property," said Esper.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo decried "decades of bad behavior" from China that have hampered free trade, laying out a case at a Southeast Asian forum for Washington's escalating trade war with Beijing.

Esper and Pompeo met with their Australian counterparts in Sydney on Sunday.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

...but it's okay when the US does it in the Gulf?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

#MeToo

Interviewing #KuToo Founder Yumi Ishikawa

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sponsored Post

Iyaiya Sanbai: A Contemporary Izakaya with Traditional Roots

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #42: Pokémon Recruitment Ads Will Make You Smile

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Nature

Furano

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 31, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

What do Japanese Apartment Layout Terms Mean?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy