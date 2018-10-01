Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kellyanne Conway Photo: REUTERS file
world

White House adviser Conway: 'I'm a victim of sexual assault'

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Kellyanne Conway, an adviser to President Donald Trump, said on Sunday that she was the victim of sexual assault and that women who survive such experiences should be heard.

"I feel very empathetic, frankly, for victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment and rape," Conway told CNN while defending the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault by one woman and sexual misconduct by two other women.

"I'm a victim of sexual assault," Conway said. Conway and White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The court nomination has been upended by the allegations, and President Donald Trump was forced to order the FBI to look into them after several moderate Republicans, whose votes could be crucial for Kavanaugh's confirmation, called for a probe.

One Kavanaugh accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, detailed her allegation in testimony before a Senate panel on Thursday that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when the two were in high school in the 1980s. Appearing afterward before the committee, Kavanaugh repeated his categorical denial.

The swirling allegations have led other sexual assault victims to come forward to tell their stories.

Conway suggested on Sunday that the ire of many victims was improperly pointed at Republican supporters of Kavanaugh, as opposed to the perpetrators of the assaults.

"It's not a meeting of the #MeToo movement," she told CNN."It's raw partisan politics."

For the past 12 months, women and men have shared stories of sexual harassment and abuse under the social media hashtag'#MeToo.' In that time, the careers of a number of prominent men in entertainment, politics and finance have been toppled in the face of accusations of sexual misconduct.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 4th (Thurs), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Transport

Itami Airport (Osaka International Airport)

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Top 5 Showcases of New Games at TGS 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Shrines

Fujiyoshida Sengen Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Okumalt

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Surviving A Tokyo Microapartment Is Possible (If You Get Creative)

Savvy Tokyo

Transport

Fukuoka Airport

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain