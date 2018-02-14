Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

With no time for Brexit, Macron sets out plans to redraw EU political map

0 Comments
PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would not waste too much of his time on Brexit and would instead seek to redraw the map of "ossified" EU politics by launching an initiative of European progressives for EU elections next year.

The 40-year old president, who blew apart France's traditional two-party system last year by propelling his newly-formed centrist movement to power, called for the same alliance of "reformists" to join forces at the European parliament in Strasbourg.

Macron's comments come after EU lawmakers rejected a proposal he backed for pan-EU lists of candidates for seats in the European Parliament .

"It shows there's an ossification and a willingness to defend party interests rather than democratic ones," he told the Elysee Press Corps in a two-hour question-and-answer session that touched on topics ranging from Brexit to his wife Brigitte.

Macron said the current groupings in Strasbourg - including the conservative PPE and the Social-Democrats of the PES - no longer shared common values and were split between eurosceptics, populists, and progressives.

"There are inside these political parties incoherences that block us," Macron said.

"I think Europe would be better off democratically with a redrawing of the political map," he said, adding that he would come up with a new initiative to regroup "progressives" and"reformists" together in EU elections next year.

Asked how he would seek to influence politics inside an institution where his Republic On the Move party currently has no lawmaker, he said the picture might look very different after the next elections.

"It's totally possible to set up your own group and I believe that European reformists have a vocation to federate around them other movements," he said.

On Britain's plan to exit the EU, Macron said it was important for the remaining 27 countries to remain united and let the Commission's chief negotiator Michel Barnier deal with the British government.

But he indicated his impatience at a topic that has dominated the EU's agenda, adding: "I don't want to waste too much time on the issue."

At a time when European capitals are preparing to promote their own nationals for strategic posts coming open next year at the top of EU institutions, Macron said he would not make a priority of finding jobs for French candidates. He said he did not care about the nationality of the next head of the European Central Bank, as long as he or she was as competent as its current chief, Mario Draghi.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

How can Space Design help you succeed in Tokyo?

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Organic Lifestyle

Shellista – 100% Natural and Safe Disinfecting Deodorant

Insight Japan Today

Careers

Savvy Spotlight: Speech & Language Pathologist Marsha Rosenberg

Savvy Tokyo

Organic Lifestyle

Domestic and Imported Organic Products In-store!

Insight Japan Today

Awkward English Teacher Interviews in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Luxury Living

Mochi Pounding at Motoazabu Hills

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Hiking

Sakurajima

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Sapporo Snow Festival

GaijinPot Travel