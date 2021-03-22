Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Workers at Canada's second-largest port reject deal, raising strike fears

0 Comments
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL

Unionized dockworkers at Canada's second-largest port on Sunday rejected an offer from management, a union representative said, raising industry fears of a new strike following crippling work stoppages in 2020.

A spokeswoman for the Canadian Union of Public Employees in Quebec which represents the dockworkers said the workers want to return to the negotiating table. An overwhelming 99.71% of the union workers rejected the offer, the spokeswoman said.

CUPE has been negotiating a contract with the Maritime Employers Association for 1,125 longshore workers at the Port of Montreal, after their agreement expired in 2018.

Sunday marks the end of a seven-month truce agreed to by the two sides which gave a reprieve to shippers who were hit hard last summer by the strike.

The workers have not formally asked to strike. CUPE has said that work schedules were one of the major issues in the talks.

The Montreal Port Authority said in a recent statement that the workers' 19-day stoppage during the summer of 2020 cost wholesalers C$600 million ($479 million) in sales over a two-month period, according to Statistics Canada.

The authority warned that future stoppages could cause supply chain delays and higher freight costs "right as the economic recovery and a broader reopening of the retail sector" in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario get under way.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Take this healthcare survey and receive a ¥1000 Amazon Voucher

Help improve healthcare access for foreigners by filling out this questionnaire from the University of Tokyo.

Department of Community and Global Health, the University of Tokyo

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

My First Trip to Tohoku: Why It Belongs on Your Post-Pandemic Travel List

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Hiroshima

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #123: Ramen Shop Owner Warns Against Undercooked Chashu

GaijinPot Blog

Okayama

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Five Meditation Tips for Busy Tokyoites

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Japanese Cherry Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Five Cocktails For The Japanese Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Persevering through COVID-19: What we Can Learn from Japan’s Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 15-21

Savvy Tokyo