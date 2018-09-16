Yemen Houthis fire missile into Saudi Arabia's Jizan province

Houthi forces fighting a Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen have fired a missile over the border targetting the Jizan Industrial City in southern Saudi Arabia, the Houthi's Al-Masirah TV station on Saturday.
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
"The rocket force fired a Badr ballistic missile at the Industrial City of Jizan," Al-Masirah said, without saying when the attack took place.
The Iran-aligned Houthis regularly announce they have fired missiles over the Saudi-Yemeni border into Jizan province in an effort to hit important facilities, including an oil refinery operated by Saudi Aramco.
The Houthis say their missile attacks on the kingdom are in retaliation for air raids on Yemen by the Western-backed coalition, which entered Yemen’s war in 2015 to try to restore President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Hadi was ousted from the capital Sanaa by the Houthis in 2015.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Burning Bush
Another example of hypocrisy.
The world stands by while the Saudis decimate the Houthis.
PTownsend
No human population should have to endure what the innocent civilians of Yemen, Syria, Iraq and other places have had to endure. Arguments can be made the conflicts stem from differences in belief systems among those fighting while also providing the weapons, and also among those who want greater control over resources and their shipment.
I think it's primarily the latter.
Until greater emphasis is placed on development of alternatives to burning hydrocarbons, expect these travesties to continue.
The world's oil and gas powers, their financial backers and the war industries are the primary beneficiaries.
And then there's climate change, curiously denied by those same groups.