Historic $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill passes U.S. House; becomes law

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved a $2.2 trillion aid package - the largest in history - to help cope with the economic downturn inflicted by the intensifying coronavirus pandemic, and President Donald Trump quickly signed it into law.
The massive bill passed the Senate and House of Representatives nearly unanimously. The rare bipartisan action underscored how seriously Republican and Democratic lawmakers are taking the global pandemic as Americans suffer, and the medical system threatens to buckle.
"Our nation faces an economic and health emergency of historic proportions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the worst pandemic in over 100 years," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at the close of a three-hour debate before the lower chamber approved the bill. "Whatever we do next, right now we're going to pass this legislation."
The massive bill also rushes billions of dollars to medical providers on the front lines of the outbreak.
The Democratic-led House approved the package on a voice vote, turning back a procedural challenge from Republican Representative Thomas Massie, who had sought to force a formal, recorded vote.
To keep Massie's gambit from delaying the bill's passage, hundreds of lawmakers from both parties returned to Washington despite the risk of contracting coronavirus. For many, that meant long drives or overnight flights.
Massie, who has repeatedly defied party leaders, wrote on Twitter that he thought the bill contained too much extraneous spending and gave too much power to the Federal Reserve, the U.S. central bank. His fellow lawmakers overruled his request for a recorded vote.
Trump, a Republican, attacked Massie on Twitter, calling him a "third rate Grandstander" and saying he should be thrown out of the party. "He just wants the publicity," wrote the president, who last week began pushing for urgent action on coronavirus after long downplaying the risk.
Democratic and Republican leaders asked members to return to Washington to ensure there would be enough present to head off Massie's gambit. Representatives from as far away as California were present for the debate. The session was held under special rules to limit the spread of the disease among members, who used hand sanitizer and in at least one case wore protective gloves.
At least five members of Congress have tested positive for the coronavirus and more than two dozen have self-quarantined to limit its spread.
The Senate, which approved the bill in a unanimous vote on Wednesday evening, has adjourned and is not scheduled to return to Washington until April 20.
Democratic and Republican leaders appeared together at a news conference to celebrate the bill's passage -- also unusual event for a chamber that is normally sharply divided along partisan lines.
"The virus is here. We did not ask for it, we did not invite it. We did not choose it. But with the passing of the bill you will see that we will fight it together, and we will win together," said Kevin McCarthy, the top House Republican.
He did not say whether Massie would face any disciplinary measures from the party.
The rescue package is the largest fiscal relief measure ever by Congress.
The $2.2 trillion measure includes $500 billion to help hard-hit industries and $290 billion for payments of up to$3,000 to millions of families.
It will also provide $350 billion for small-business loans,$250 billion for expanded unemployment aid and at least $100 billion for hospitals and related health systems.
On Friday, the number of coronavirus cases in the United States Thursday, the United States surpassed China and Italy on as the country with the most coronavirus cases. The number of U.S. cases exceeded 100,000 on Friday, according to a Reuters tally. The death toll had exceeded 1,300 by Thursday.
Adding to the misery, the Labor Department reported the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits surged to 3.28 million, the highest level ever.
PTownsend
I have little respect for Massie's politics, but the notion of party uber alles is pretty scary. How have political movements led by leaders wanting loyalty to the them and their party worked out in the past. Or even today. And if the D's do something similar, they're no better.
zichi
Last week 3.3 million people claimed unemployment and most of those will also lose their employer healthcare cover.
Chip Star
Trillion Dollar Deficit Donny has officially become Two Trillion Dollar Deficit Donny, King of Socialist Handouts (that are okay because they are temporary, not crassly to grace entitlements, which no politician in the US really wants).
bass4funk
It is ok, because it won’t be permanent, that’s the main difference.
PTownsend
Consider the oil industry has been subsidized for the last hundred years (since Wilson in the 1920s) and farm subsidies started about the same time. And some say the US has 'free market capitalism'. ROFL
Busby
Republicans: We have met the radical socialist progressives - and it is us!
Next time Trump or a Repub call someone a "radical socialist", tell them to go look in the mirror...
The largest socialist bailout in history, brought to you by the socialist-hating Trump and Repubs...
It would be hilarious if it wasn't so tragic...
zichi
bass4funk
Oh! I think it will be very permanent and added to the National Debt which will hit $25 trillion, $6 trillion increase since Trump took office a mere three years ago.
The package, I believe is up to $6 trillion.
bass4funk
And without the salary wage earners that work hard on those rigs digging up that fossil fuel, the country would be in worst shape. Lol
Which is why you want the country to go back to work otherwise socialists have nothing to gather from the people. Can’t steal it if you ain’t got nothing to give.
zichi
No body working on rigs is "digging up fossil fuel". It's drilled and brought to the surface with pumped pipes. Not sure how they relate to the $2.2 trillion bailout.
The price of crude is hitting $25/barrel so there will be staff and worker cutbacks. Shale will also take a hit.
CrazyJoe
Massie voted for the 2017 tax cut for the top 1% and big corporations. The tax cut added at least $1.2 trillion to the national debt. Massie won't vote for a bill that helps people in a time of great need and also rescues many small businesses because it adds to the national debt. At least we know where Massi's priorities lie.
Chip Star
Donny’s Fans yesterday defending republicans obstruction of the bailout:
We need to funnel money to the people who don’t need it because they are job creators (yes, that trite phrase again because they ha d nothing new in their playbook), so it’s good t hat republicans are obstructing in an attempt to gut the extension of unemployment.
Donny’s Fans today defending a hundred-year old socialist bailout of the oil industry:
We need the blue collar workers!
The inconsistency we’ve come to live from people who coughed up all of their integrity to Donny. Smh.
bass4funk
No, it won’t be one pace people start working again.
Yes, but that’s the debt, that’s a separate issue, we have to pay that. Imagine if a Dem gets into office with all of their socialist agenda ideas they would triple the deficit in order to implement these ideas, but you want the country to start working for any of these people to snag something.
Busby
Welcome to the world of the Pro-Trump Socialists! The Dems are nothing but radical socialists- and so are we!
Free government money for everyone! Bailouts for every sector, but especially big business and Wall St! Blow the budget sky-high!
And just to show what blatant hypocrites they really are, they were criticizing the Dems calling them "radical socialists" because they wouldn't help pass the Repub sponsored largest socialist bailout in our history...
Try to wrap your head around that one...it helps if you put on your MAGA-vision googles first...so you can bend reality...
Strangerland
I wonder how much of this will trickle down to the little guy.
Chip Star
Conservatives can no longer complain with a straight face about the bailouts under Obama, not that they will stop because they are very comfortable being hypocrites.
The deficit has grown 50% under Donny despite the economy having been doing is well. This should put to rest the nonsense that tax cuts pay for themselves through increased economic activity.
Chip Star
MAGA-vision goggles made in China because Donny’s all about bringing manufacturing jobs back to the homeland.
Chip Star
Given his claims of sophist, e.g, rich, well travelled, successful business owner, multilingual, etc., the only logical inference from constantly being correct is it’s intentional. Of course, that is only if we believe the claims of sophistication, which would be willful ignorance on our parts.
zichi
bass4funk
So explain how the $2.2 trillion of taxpayer money will repaid without increasing taxes?
No its not. because the government don't have the $2.2 trillion in the bottom drawer.
zichi
We now enter the post Trump socialist era.
PTownsend
National socialism, which is what his followers have been pushing for all along.
zichi
The package isn't a stimulus, it's a bailout.
Busby
I guess we have a new term for Trump supporters....Nationalist Ultra Trump Socialists...NUTS...
If that confuses you, just imagine if you were one...
As Jeff Foxworthy may say;
If you say you hate socialists, and call all Democrats radical socialists, agree with Hannity that radical socialists are destroying America, ridicule Bernie and Elizabeth as socialists, but vote for the largest socialist bailout in history...
You might be NUTS...