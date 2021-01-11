Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

France detects COVID-19 variant first found in England

0 Comments
MARSEILLE/PARIS

French authorities said on Sunday they were racing to contain the more infectious variant of COVID-19 first found in Britain, which has now been detected in France's Mediterranean port of Marseille and in the Alps.

Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan said seven to eight people had tested positive for the new variant in the city, while tests were underway on 30 others who may also have been exposed to it.

"Right now, every minute counts in terms of preventing the spread of this English variant," Payan told reporters.

The local health authority in the Hautes-Alpes region, home to many ski resorts which attract British visitors, said the variant had also been discovered there.

France has the seventh-biggest COVID-19 death toll in the world. Deaths rose by 151 over the last 24 hours to reach a total of 67,750, while the number of new, confirmed cases rose by 15,944 to stand at around 2.78 million.

The variant, first found in England late last year, has been blamed by the British government for a surge in cases threatening to overrun British hospitals in the last month.

In response to the discovery of the variant in Marseille, the city imposed moved the start time of an evening curfew two hours earlier to 6 p.m.

Marseille joined other major cities such as Strasbourg and Dijon in having longer curfew hours. In Paris, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew hours remain unchanged for now.

President Emmanuel Macron's government has said it will not rule out stricter measures if the COVID-19 situation worsens in France.

Macron has been working on speeding up the country's vaccine rollout. France had delivered just 7,000 shots more than a week after launching its vaccination campaign on Dec 27. The government said a vaccine made by Moderna will arrive in France this week.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Stop Job Hunting Discrimination With #ShukatsuSexism

Savvy Tokyo

Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 28, 2020-Jan 3, 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #113: Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Morioka

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Your Winter Guide To Hand Care

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

5 Japanese Books To Kickstart 2021

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For January 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Iwate

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #112: Have a Happy Year Of The Ox!

GaijinPot Blog