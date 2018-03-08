Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Alabama student dies in accidental school shooting

8 Comments
BIRMINGHAM, Ala

A female student was killed and one person was wounded in a shooting at an Alabama high school on Wednesday that authorities are calling accidental, police said and media reported.

The female student, 17, who attended Huffman High School in Birmingham, was taken to the UAB Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the Birmingham Police Department said in a statement.

A male was also taken to the hospital where he was treated and released, the department said.

Reports earlier said a 17-year-old girl died on the way to hospital and two people were injured in the shooting, including a 17-year-old boy, who was in critical but stable condition, and an adult employee who was treated and released at the scene.

No arrest has been made and police are in possession of the weapon used in the incident, Birmingham police Chief Orlando Wilson told a news conference.

"At this particular time, we consider it accidental until the investigation takes us elsewhere," Wilson said according to AL.com, an Alabama news website.

"We have a lot of unanswered questions. There are so many unknowns at this time."

The shooting comes as tension is high in schools after a gunman with an assault-style rifle killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14. It was one of the deadliest U.S. school shootings in United States, where dozens of massacres have occurred in recent years.

The Alabama school has working metal detectors and would be open on Thursday with heightened security and a crisis team on hand, Lisa Herring, superintendent of Birmingham City Schools, told reporters.

The student who died was a graduating senior who would soon be 18 years old, had been accepted to college and wanted to become a nurse, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin told reporters.

"Our hearts are heavy," Woodfin said.

Huffman is one of seven public high schools in Birmingham, the state's most populous city.

An accident? Imagine for one moment that teenagers didn’t have access to guns nor would they bring them to school. The shooting may well have been accidental, but having guns at school would make it a fated accident.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

More guns is the answer. You can argue it all you want, but it's part of what makes America America.

-7 ( +1 / -8 )

So why was there a gun at school and why an accident.

These shootings really are beginning to be “just another school shooting, just another life lost”

Increasing rates of death and injury due to inadvertent/negligent discharge is a statistical inevitability of putting more guns in schools, and just one among the many, many reasons it is an exceptionally stupid idea.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Are guns not metal anymore?

The Alabama school has working metal detectors

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

Jussa 'nother day in 'Merika. Poop happens, right? It was 100% accident, with no one to blame. The fact that someone had a gun doesn't phase them in the least and doesn't even seem to come up as the major factor in this incident.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Are guns not metal anymore?

some yes. Now possible to print a gun.

So this gives us some idea what will happen if guns are allowed in schools.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Are guns not metal anymore?

Sometimes not. Kids going in and out of a school every day will know other methods of getting things in and out of said school though.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The shooting may well have been accidental, but having guns at school would make it a fated accident.

It is hard to see how it was accidental with one dead and two people injured. Generally unintentional

discharges are not going to fire more than one bullet.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

