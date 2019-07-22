'Apologize to America,' Trump tells Democratic congresswomen

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday stepped up his attacks on four Democratic congresswomen who have criticized his policies, calling on them to apologize as he himself faced charges of racism.
"I don't believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country. They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said," Trump said in a Twitter post.
Trump ignited controversy last weekend when he tweeted that the four lawmakers, who are all women of color, should "go back" to where they came from if they do not like the United States.
Three of the lawmakers - U.S. Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan - were born in the United States. Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota came as a refugee from Somalia and is a naturalized citizen.
The first-term congresswomen, known as "the squad," have been highly critical of Trump and have also challenged their own Democratic leadership. Tlaib and Omar have been outspoken critics of Israel's government.
U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings, the Democratic chairman of the House of Representatives Oversight Committee, denounced Trump's latest attack and said he had "no doubt" that Trump was a racist.
"These are folks and women who love their country and they work very hard and they want to move us towards that more perfect union that our founding fathers talked about," Cummings, who is African-American, said on ABC's "This Week."
"So when you disagree with the president, suddenly you're a bad person. Our allegiance is not to the president. Our allegiance is to the Constitution of the United States of America and to the American people."
The Democratic-led House of Representatives passed a resolution on Tuesday that said the House "strongly condemns President Donald Trump's racist comments." The symbolic measure was aimed at shaming Trump and the Republicans who stood by him.
Unbowed, Trump launched a blistering critique of Omar during a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday night, pausing when the crowd erupted into chants of "Send her back."
After some fellow Republicans denounced that language, Trump said the next day he did not agree with the chants. On Friday, however, he defended the North Carolina crowd as "incredible patriots."
Following Wednesday's rally, Omar accused Trump of "spewing fascist ideology." Ocasio-Cortez said he intentionally egged on the vitriol.
"Roll back the tape ... He relished it. He took it in and he's doing this intentionally," she said on Saturday at a town hall meeting on immigration in New York.
She retweeted Trump on Sunday with a list of things "we fight to guarantee," including healthcare, student loan forgiveness, living wages and basic human rights. "You: Jack up drug prices, appoint (Education Secretary) Betsy DeVos to scam student loans, hurt immigrant kids," she wrote.
Trump has repeatedly tried to tag Democrats as backing policies that he and Republicans in Congress portray as"socialist" and out of step with much of the country. At the same time, he has relied on racially divisive rhetoric as he girds for a tough re-election battle in November 2020.
U.S. Senator Cory Booker, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, said on Sunday Trump was "worse than a racist."
"He is actually using racist tropes and racial language for political gain," Booker said on CNN's "State of the Union."
Stephen Miller, Trump's top immigration adviser, countered that the president had made clear he disagreed with the "Send her back" chants.
"The core issue is that all the people in that audience, and millions of patriotic Americans all across this country are tired of being beat up, condescended to, looked down upon, talked down to by members of Congress on the left in Washington, D.C., and their allies in many quarters of the media," he said on "Fox News Sunday."
Chip Star
Donny should be apologizing to America for his incessant lying and bumbling incompetence.
PTownsend
Cult of personality. Plain and simple. Too many Trump supporters drinking his kool aid which is intended to poison the nation. Steve Bannon, Richard Spencer, David Duke and Putin are smiling.
Chip Star
Let's take a look at some of the lies Donny has told and Trumpophiles have echoed:
TRUMP quotes Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., as saying: "You don't say 'America' with this intensity. You say 'al-Qaida,' it makes you proud. Al-Qaida makes you proud. You don't speak that way about America." — North Carolina rally on Wednesday.
TRUMP: "I hear the way she talks about al-Qaida. Al-Qaida has killed many Americans. She said, 'You can hold your chest out, you can — when I think of America — uhh — when I think of al-Qaida, I can hold my chest out.'" — remarks Monday at a manufacturing event at the White House.
THE FACTS: This is a wholly distorted account of what the Omar said. She did not voice pride in the terrorist group.
TRUMP, on Ocasio-Cortez: "Cortez said that illegal immigrants are more American than any person who seeks to keep them out ever will be. Can you believe that? That's what she is saying." — North Carolina rally.
THE FACTS: True, except that people who come to the border and ask for refugee status can't be described as "illegal immigrants." They commit no crime by applying for that status. Ocasio-Cortez, speaking of women and children who show up seeking refuge or opportunity, said: "They're acting more American than any person who seeks to keep them out ever will be." This was from an MSNBC interview in January.
Strangerland
I mean I get it. Of course, these women are American, but they're not "as" American, you know. I mean, like some people are American, and some people are "American". Like, they hold American passports, but they're not as American as other Americans. You know. I mean, it's hard to pin down exactly what it is that makes these women less American, but just look at them, you can tell.
People need to understand that if America is going to be made great again, it requires identifying which Americans are lesser Americans, and which ones are real Americans. Only real Americans can make America great again. These lesser Americans need to learn to suck it up, and let America be made great.
Strangerland
...again.
PTownsend
I don't recall anything in the Constitution saying I must love my country, especially if Trump means I must love the military and the ruling class directing it. I have read in dystopian novels where the .01% control totalitarian states that people must love their state. I've also read in China under Mao, the Soviet Union under Stalin and Germany under Hitler the state had forces watching their populations looking for those who might not 'love' the state and its cult leader.
Yubaru
You are the one who should be apologizing to the US and the WORLD for creating so much BS in your short term in office!
You are an embarrassment to America.
SuperLib
I don't think Trump will be satisfied until one of these women is injured.
JJ Jetplane
I understand he is the “figure head” of America, but he does not represent America. Furthermore, according to the election, he doesn’t represent the popular vote either.
Also, throughout history, Americans have always challenged presidents and their policies so as far as I’m concerned they are doing some of the most American things possible.
@strangerland
Who are considered lesser and real Americans?
Also, the Congresswomen have not done anything un-American and were elected by Americans. One of them represents Massachusetts and Boston is popularly believed to be one of the most Patriotic places in America. So are you saying real Americans can’t recognize real Americans and you are somehow qualified to do this?