Armed deputy at Florida high school resigns after failing to engage shooter

The armed sheriff's deputy assigned to the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed has resigned rather than face suspension after an internal investigation showed he failed to enter the school to confront the gunman during the attack, the county sheriff said on Thursday.
Deputy Scott Peterson, who was on duty and in uniform as the resource officer posted at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was the only law enforcement officer present at the campus during the six-minute rampage last Wednesday, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said.
Peterson's actions were caught on video during the massacre, which ranks as the second-deadliest shooting ever at a U.S. public school, carried out by a lone gunman wielding a semiautomatic AR-15-style assault rifle.
“What I saw was a deputy arrive at the west side of Building 12, take up a position and he never went in,” Israel said, referring to the building on campus, popularly known as the"frehsman building," where authorities said the bulk of the shooting occurred.
Israel said he would not release the video at this time and may never do so, “depending on the prosecution and criminal case” against Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old former student who is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the assault.
Israel told reporters the shooting lasted six minutes, and that Peterson arrived at the freshman building about 90 seconds after the first shots were fired, then lingered outside for at least four minutes.
Asked what the deputy should have done, Israel replied,"Went in, addressed the killer, killed the killer."
The sheriff said he had decided on the basis of his findings to suspend Peterson, but the deputy resigned first. Israel said two other deputies were placed on restrictive administrative assignment, stemming from their response to numerous calls for service and reports received by the sheriff's department pertaining to Cruz during the past several years.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp
16 Comments
Login to comment
rainyday
So even having an armed professional there had no effect on the shooting because, as should be obvious, nobody wants to go toe to toe with a deranged killer armed to the teeth.
But by all means yes, lets make arming teachers the main policy response to this, that wil totally solve the problem.
Reckless
Cannot judge this man. He had no idea how many shooters and what was happening. He probably would have ended up dead with a service revolver versus a psycho with an automatic weapon. Real issue is how did the shooter get so many weapons and then such easy access to the school.
RealCDN
He failed to do his job.
Reckless
I doubt his job description was to confront armed lunatics in self sacrifice. He probably was waiting for backup.
nakanoguy01
yes you can because it's in his job description. why the heck do you think they place "resource officers," who are actually police officeers, at schools? to protect the students, duh! and what he did was not to protect students. as his boss said, he should have gone inside and killed the killer.
HollisBrown
Here lies the problem of the 'arming teachers' solution.
It's easy to say 'arm them and send them for training', but if the worst case scenario ever happens you are expecting a teacher to overcome the psychological barrier of killing a kid - quite possibly a kid they know.
dcog9065
This is the problem with so many guns. He couldn't have known how many shooters there were, where they were, who they were, etc. What if he accidentally killed an innocent? What if he killed the shooter but was then mistaken as the shooter by the police when they arrived and subsequently killed? What if he mistook an armed teacher as the killer and killed them?
PTownsend
Who knows what was going through his mind at the time. How about he was more concerned about hitting a student, which is cynically called 'friendly fire' or 'collateral damage'.
This should be used as an example of why having more guns is NOT the answer. No one can say for certain how they might react to a situation like this. Or the hundreds of other mass shootings that are coming to define the US.
But now the NRA and the rightists have a new scapegoat (to deflect from its serious gun problems) to add to the FBI and the 'elites'. The 'otherguy' defense. The default defense for Trump, the GOP and the NRA.
RealCDN
He was there to protect the students. He did not. What a disgrace.
Sevenseas
Right. So that effectively closes the 'guns and police in schools' argument. What's the next idea?
Haaa Nemui
Nope. The law and anyone who says they "need" a gun... They are disgraceful.
Tommy Jones
Here's a handgun with maybe 15 rounds. Now go engage that guy with the "shorty" AR and at least 30 rounds, if not 100. If you hesitate, we will all judge you a coward that failed at the most critical juncture of you life.
Toasted Heretic
If only all the world's problems could be solved by guns, eh?
I wonder what our brave men (and it is mostly men) here would do if they were in this guy's shoes?
viking68
What will the NRA/GoP say about this obvious kink in their rhetoric?
Focus on the killer being a madman that the elite liberals failed to stop?
Call the officer a yellow bellied coward or disgrace? What...
The talking points are already flying.
Cricky
He had a pistol, maniac an assault rifle, who in there right mind would run into an unknown situation. We are all heroes until bullets fly. This proposterous idea that more guns in schools is a solution. How about less guns? In society. Definatly no assault rifles. What a weird country, drink driving a no no, hording military grade weapons OK.
theFu
The guy was a trained police officer.
He was trained to take cover, report what was happening, call for backup, then move in, staying behind cover.
Shoot the person who isn't a teacher, pointing a gun at anyone else. This guy works at the school and KNOWS who the teachers are. It isn't like he's a cop that isn't showing up there daily, seeing the same kids.
Shameful.
South Florida police seem to have AR-15s in their vehicles. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2017/12/07/man-steals-assault-rifle-unlocked-police-car/930743001/