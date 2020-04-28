Australia, New Zealand open beaches, ease other coronavirus lockdown restrictions

Surfers wait for officials to open Bondi Beach in Sydney on Tuesday, as coronavirus pandemic restrictions are eased.

Australia's most populous state said on Tuesday it will relax some restrictions on movement, as beaches reopened amid hopes a policy of widespread medical testing will help sustain a decline in new cases of the coronavirus.

Bondi Beach and two neighboring beaches in Sydney were reopened to local residents on Tuesday after being closed a month ago due to large crowds breaking social distancing rules.

New South Wales (NSW) state, which is home to nearly half of Australia's roughly 6,700 cases of COVID-19, said it would let up to two adults visit another person's home from Friday, relaxing a stay-at-home policy and ban on non-essential movement.

"For many people, they've been cooped up in their homes for a number of weeks, and with the exception of exercising, medical needs or buying what they need to or going to work, many people have been isolated in their homes," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

"Two adults will be able to go and visit anybody else in their home on the basis of care, on the basis of reducing socialization and everybody's mental health."

Children were allowed to accompany adults on house visits, but people who were feeling unwell should stay home, Berejiklian added.

Australia, which closed its external and internal borders, imposed an early shutdown of businesses, and issued strict social distancing rules, has avoided the high numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths seen in other countries.

Australian states are starting to relax some restrictions as the local rate of new infections slows to barely 1% per day, compared to 25% a month ago. The country has recorded 84 deaths associated with the virus.

State governments have set up coronavirus testing centers and are now encouraging people to undergo tests regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who was due to deliver the country's budget next month but delayed it until October because of the virus response, said he would deliver an coronavirus economic statement in parliament on May 12.

Australia is expected to plunge into its first recession in 30 years due to the economic hit from the coronavirus, and the government has committed A$320 billion, or about 16% of GDP, in relief funding, the country's biggest emergency package ever.

At a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Australian Treasury secretary Stephen Kennedy said government data showed jobs in the accommodation, food, arts and recreation industries fell by up to a quarter in the three weeks to April 4.

Overall unemployment was expected to roughly double to more than 10% in the three months to end-June, he said.

"Unemployment rose to higher levels in the Great Depression, but it did that over the course of a couple of years. These movements are happening in just a couple of months," he told the hearing.

The country's second-largest lender, Westpac Banking Corp, said in a stock market filing that it will take an impairment charge of A$1.6 billion due to the coronavirus impact. A day earlier, National Australia Bank Ltd took an A$807 million charge due to the virus.

Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham meanwhile said the government had rebuked the Chinese ambassador to Australia after the ambassador said Chinese consumers might boycott Australian products and universities if it supported demands for an international investigation into the origins of the virus.

"We will not deviate from those policy positions under any threat of economic coercion or anything else," Birmingham told reporters in Adelaide.

"The least the world can expect is a transparent inquiry into the causes of COVID-19 so that we can understand how best to prevent a repeat episode any time in the future. We would hope that China, like any other country around the world, would see the merits in understanding how the world can be better prepared in the future," he added

New Zealanders crave fast food

Meanwhile, New Zealanders queued for burgers, fries and coffee takeaway on Tuesday after they were freed from a month-long lockdown, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern credited with eliminating domestic transmission of the coronavirus.

Around 400,000 people returned to work after Ardern shifted the country's alert level down a notch, loosening some of the tough movement restrictions that shut down businesses for weeks.

"It’s hard to explain how good this tastes," Christopher Bishop, a lawmaker, said on Twitter after posting a picture with a takeaway coffee cup.

Long queues of cars snaked up to McDonald's Corp outlets in Auckland and Wellington from the early hours as people sought a fast food fix.

"We got quarter pounders, Big Macs, drinks ... I've still got two cheeseburgers left but I can't finish them," Tai Perez, who arrived at a McDonald's outlet in Auckland at 4am, was quoted as saying by the New Zealand Herald.

New Zealand's 5 million residents were subjected to one of the strictest lockdowns in the world in response to the coronavirus pandemic, with Ardern shutting down much of the country from March 26.

Ardern's government now faces the challenge of restarting the $200 billion trade and tourism dependent economy as it heads into national elections in September.

Treasury has estimated jobless rates will jump to 13% even if the lockdown is quickly lifted, and GDP could decline by as much as one-third.

Westpac Bank said on Tuesday that NZ$20 billion ($12 billion) of stimulus being injected by the government to counter the coronavirus effects may not be enough. It forecast annual GDP to fall 6.3% in 2020, and to rebound by only 4.3% in 2021.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has cut interest rates by 75 basis points and started a quantitative easing program, buying up to NZ$30 billion worth of government bonds.

The RBNZ would likely double that program at its May monetary policy meeting, Westpac said, and reduce the official cash rate to -0.5% in November.

Ardern said the strict shutdown measures had paid off. New Zealand has reported just 1,124 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 19 deaths, one of the lowest tallies in the world. The community transmission rate was 0.4%.

"We can say with confidence that we do not have community transmission in New Zealand. The trick now is to maintain that," Ardern told Radio New Zealand on Tuesday.

There was growing debate among officials and academics about the terminology that should be used for New Zealand's status in relation to the coronavirus spread, with some saying"elimination" would not allow for recurrent small numbers of cases.

"When I talk about elimination it does not mean zero cases, it means zero tolerance for cases," Ardern said. "The idea of COVID being completely gone, that is eradication - so there are important differences there."

New Zealand is maintaining several social distancing policies despite the step down in the alert level with malls pubs, hairdressers and other public shopping areas to stay shut for at least another two weeks.

Siouxsie Wiles, a microbiologist and associate professor at the University of Auckland, was among those warning the virus could return if lockdown measures were eased too quickly.

"If we turn our backs for a minute, we’ll be on the path to a serious outbreak once again. And we’ve seen this happen overseas," Wiles wrote in a column on the online news site The Spinoff.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.