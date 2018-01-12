Bannon to appear before U.S. Congress committee for Russia probe

U.S. President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon will be interviewed next week by a U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The interview behind closed doors on Tuesday with the House Intelligence Committee will focus on Bannon's time on the campaign, not the transition or his time in the White House, the source said.
Bannon's appearance comes as many Democrats worry that Trump's fellow Republicans are seeking to stall or shut down congressional probes of Russia and the 2016 election. It gives investigators a chance to talk to someone who spent months as one of Trump's closest advisers.
Although Bannon was fired from his White House position by Trump in August, he had been a close Trump associate since he joined the Trump campaign and helped the political novice defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.
The two men had a public falling out this month after Bannon was quoted in author Michael Wolff's controversial book on the Trump White House, "Fire and Fury," as calling a meeting with a Russian lawyer during the campaign by the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., "treasonous" and "unpatriotic."
Bannon's comments in the book helped fuel calls for him to testify in Congress about the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower that included a Russian lawyer and Trump associates, which has been a focus for investigators looking into Russia and the election.
Aides to the committee's leaders declined comment. The intelligence panel's practice is not to discuss specific witnesses or its schedule except for public hearings.
Separately, Representative Adam Schiff, the panel's top Democrat, told reporters on Thursday he would like "dozens" more witnesses, including Bannon, to appear before the committee, making clear he does not view the panel's investigation of Russia and the election as near its end.
Some Republicans in Congress have been saying they expect the House Intelligence probe and other congressional investigations to wrap up quickly. Democrats have been disputing this, saying there is much work remaining to determine whether Russia attempted to influence the election on Trump's behalf or whether Trump colluded.
Moscow denies trying to meddle, and Trump dismisses talk of collusion.
"There are still dozens of witnesses that we could bring in," Schiff told reporters. "At a minimum we should set out all the facts for the public, and we can't do that if we're leaving a lot of investigative pathways uninvestigated," he added.
Besides Bannon, Schiff said those witnesses would include Trump's daughter Ivanka. He also said he would like Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to appear again before the committee.
Schiff noted that the choice of witnesses is determined by panel Republicans - who control the committee - some of whom he accused of trying to stall, or possibly shut down, the investigation, possibly to distract from the investigation of Trump.
Republicans deny this.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
5 Comments
Login to comment
Burning Bush
Cue the "we got him now" comments, the same ones that have been posted a thousand times before.
Trump is untouchable.
PTownsend
Can anything said by either Bannon or Trump be believed?
Both have said they want to tear down US systems, and so far have been effective in doing so.
Anti-Americans and believers in authoritarian systems, in both the US and abroad, are loving this administration.
Laguna
For the long-term health of the American electorate, discovering precisely what happened and putting in place appropriate countermeasures are important.
For Trump in the short term, he's got far more serous issues to worry about - like functioning day-to-day. This morning, he blasted a tweet against FISA before being reminded that he supported it so blasted another tweet. Say what you want about FISA, but one would think the president would be up-to-date on these things.
SuperLib
Yep, and the obvious concern is that countermeasures aren't being done and we have another election coming up. If Russia gets caught again and if Trump chooses to believe Putin over his own people again then things will get pretty ugly. He will still have that 30-35% he can rely on to support him, even at the expense of our elections.
As for Bannon, the Congressional hearings are a show compared to Mueller. It really doesn't matter what happens. Nunes is mostly a spokesperson for Trump and he's been sabotaging the process, even after he partially recused himself. The Senate's action to date is to go after Steele and the dossier. Not much action there.
I've said from the beginning that Trump will walk on collusion charges. The obstruction of justice is the bigger issue, but that would require action by the Senate, and that's not looking too good. Kushner and Trump Jr. will be indicted, and hopefully they can do it in a way to go around Trump's pardon powers.
bass4funk
Actually, it’s the other way around, if it weren’t for Nunes, the corruption of this witch hunt would have gone largely unnoticed as the Dems so hard tried to get Nunes off this case and that God, the man is unrelentingly in his efforts of finding the truth and to keep Mueller on point and hold him and his posse of Democratic hit assassins accountable.
Maybe not, we shall see.