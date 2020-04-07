Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Biden and Trump discuss coronavirus

By Trevor Hunnicutt
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and "had a good call" about the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, an aide to Biden said in a statement on Monday.

"Vice President Biden and President Trump had a good call," said Biden's deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield in an emailed statement.

"VP Biden shared several suggestions for actions the Administration can take now to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and expressed his appreciation for the spirit of the American people in meeting the challenges facing the nation."

It was not immediately clear what the full contents of the call were, according to a person who confirmed the conversation took place on Monday.

Biden, the front-runner for his party's nomination to face Trump in the Nov 3 election, volunteered to speak with Trump in unorthodox direct talks between the political rivals after offering near-daily criticism of the president's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Trump accepted that offer last week and earlier on Monday posted on Twitter, "what ever happened to that phone call he told the Fake News he wanted to make to me?"

Biden replied, "Happy to discuss anytime."

