California not taking part in enhanced U.S. border security operation

6 Comments
WASHINGTON

The state of California has opted not to take part in the Trump administration's effort to send National Guard troops to the country's southern border with Mexico, a Defense Department official said on Monday.

Robert Salesses, a deputy assistant secretary at the Defense Department, said at a media briefing that California has declined a request to commit more than 200 troops to the effort. Salesses said talks with California are ongoing.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary James Mattis authorized up to 4,000 National Guard personnel to help the Department of Homeland Security secure the border in four southwestern U.S. states.

Currently, 900 National Guard troops have been deployed in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona, officials said Monday.

Lieutenant Colonel Tom Keegan, a spokesman for the California National Guard, said in a statement that "state officials have not rejected anything" since California Governor Jerry Brown responded last week with a proposed agreement.

Keegan added: "The federal government has not yet responded. The next step is for the federal government to respond by signing the Memorandum of Agreement." Brown's office referred questions to Keegan.

Tyler Houlton, a spokesman for Homeland Security, said Brown"shares our interest in securing our southern border. DHS and our federal partners are committed to working with the governor to mobilize the California National Guard to assist DHS’s frontline personnel in our vital missions."

Salesses said the federal government had asked California to provide 237 National Guard troops to two sectors near the Mexican border. "They will not perform those missions," Salesses said, adding talks are continuing with the California National Guard.

He said the tasks sought were primarily operational support, including motor transport maintenance, radio communications, heavy equipment operations, administrative responsibilities and operating remote surveillance cameras.

Ronald Vitiello, acting deputy commissioner at U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, said Monday California may be willing to take part in other missions but Brown had determined that some tasks sought for assistance were "unsupportable."

Trump has been unable to get the U.S. Congress or Mexico to fund his proposed wall along the border. National Guard troops will not construct any sections of a proposed border wall, officials said Monday.

National Guard troops are not taking part in direct border security and are not performing law enforcement work.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has sharply rebuked Trump over the plan.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
So the Guard is being used for housework. How's that fit in with the fire teams running and gunning image Trump apologists imagined?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I would have been floor smashed if they did. And now to other real breaking news of today....

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

States rights, Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha,

Suck on it, Repubs!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

As long as Orange County keeps the real estate prices up and push against sanctuary cities they don’t have to worry about the rest of California becoming the largest 3rd world state.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Blame it on California, as usual. Look at previous state deployments of their national guards such as then-Texas Gov. Perry and you'll find similar restrictions.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Blame it on California, as usual. Look at previous state deployments of their national guards such as then-Texas Gov. Perry and you'll find similar restrictions.

Not anywhere near California. Again, had they’d sent troops down to the border, I would have been blown away, but we are talking about Jerry Brown, come on now...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

