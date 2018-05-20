Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

China agrees to import more from U.S.

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

China has agreed to take measures to boost imports from the United States to reduce America's trade deficit, the two countries said on Saturday, although without mentioning the $200 billion target the White House had touted earlier.

Beijing and Washington agreed they would keep on talking about measures under which China would import more commodities from the United States to close a $335 billion annual trade gap between the two countries that has threatened to ignite a global trade war.

"There was a consensus on taking effective measures to substantially reduce the United States trade deficit in goods with China," the joint statement said.

"To meet the growing consumption needs of the Chinese people and the need for high-quality economic development, China will significantly increase purchases of United States goods and services."

The statement concluded joint talks on Thursday and Friday between the two countries, which included several U.S. cabinet secretaries and China's State Council Vice Premier Liu He.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on up to $150 billion on Chinese goods to combat what he says is Beijing's misappropriation of U.S. technology through joint venture requirements and other policies. Beijing has threatened equal retaliation, including tariffs on some of its largest U.S. imports, among them aircraft, soybeans and autos.

Trump made reducing the trade deficit between the United States and China a key campaign promise. Washington demanded that China reduce its trade surplus by $200 billion, a figure most economists say is impossible to achieve.

Such a reduction on a sustainable basis would require a massive change in the composition of commerce between the two countries.

The figure is larger than all of the United States' global annual agricultural and oil exports.

The statement says that China will "advance relevant amendments to its laws and regulations" to allow for more American imports, including changes to patent laws.

There are concerns among some legislators and trade experts that Trump could give priority to a reduction of the trade deficit over tackling what they say is China's abuse of intellectual property rights. Any deal under which China would import more goods could easily be reversed, economists say.

The statement made no mention of whether there would a relaxation of paralyzing restrictions on Chinese telecommunications equipment maker ZTE Corp imposed last month by the U.S. Commerce Department.

The action, related to violation of U.S. sanctions on Iran, banned American companies from selling semiconductors and other components to ZTE, causing the Shenzhen-based company to cease operations.

Earlier this week, Trump tweeted that he directed the Commerce Department to put ZTE back in business and said the company's situation was part of an overall trade deal with China.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 19-20

Savvy Tokyo

Otaku Time: 5 Anime to Binge on Netflix Japan Right Now

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Nakatanidou Mochi Shop

GaijinPot Travel

Temples

Eikan-do (Zenrin-ji)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Living The Zen Life As A Foreign Woman In An Old Akita Temple

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Shrines

Imamiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Lifestyle

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2018: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku