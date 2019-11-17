Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

China says outspoken Australian lawmakers should repent

0 Comments
By Lidia Kelly
MELBOURNE

Two Australian lawmakers who were denied entry to China for a study tour because of their outspoken criticism of Beijing must "repent and redress their mistakes" if they want to visit the country, China's embassy in Canberra said.

Andrew Hastie and James Paterson were to visit China next month on a trip organised by China Matters think-tank, but they said they had been barred because of their "frankness about the Chinese Communist Party".

The two conservative members of parliament have been increasingly critical of the Chinese regime, its attempts to exert influence in Australia and of Beijing's handling of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

In August, China condemned Hastie for an opinion piece in Australian newspapers in which he warned about China's influence, comparing Beijing's rise to the threat from Nazi Germany.

Hastie is not a minister but is an influential member of Australia's ruling Liberal-National coalition, and is the chair of parliament's intelligence and security committee, which is privy to classified information.

Late on Saturday, the Chinese embassy in Canberra issued a statement saying Beijing will remain open to dialogue as long as"the people concerned genuinely repent and redress their mistakes".

"The Chinese people do not welcome those who make unwarranted attacks, wantonly exert pressure on China ... " the embassy's spokesperson said in the statement. "China will never yield to colonization of ideas and values."

Hastie said no apologies will be coming.

"Let me be very clear, we will not repent for standing up for Australian sovereignty, our values, our interests, and for those who cannot speak for themselves," he said in televised remarks.

Australia's overall relations with China, its most important trading partner, have deteriorated in recent years amid accusations that China is meddling in domestic affairs. Canberra also fears China is seeking undue influence in the Pacific region.

China Matters, an Australia-based think-tank which describes itself as working to advance "sound" China policy, said the goal of the study tours organised for politicians and business executives is to "facilitate informal discussion with citizens of the People's Republic of China (PRC)".

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiking

Kumano Kodo: Ohechi Route

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

A Crash Course in Japan’s Blood Type Theory

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

ALT

Tips for Teaching After Natural Disasters and Other Trauma

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Daikanyama: A Guide To Tokyo’s Little Brooklyn

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Hiking

Kumano Kodo: Kohechi Route

GaijinPot Travel

6 Things to Look for When Choosing a Japanese Language School

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #55: A Sweet Tooth (Literally)

GaijinPot Blog