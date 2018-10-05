Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Interpol chief reported missing on home visit to China

PARIS

Interpol's president Meng Hongwei has been reported missing after travelling to his native China last week, French police said on Friday.

Meng's wife contacted police in Lyon, the French city where the international police cooperation agency has its headquarters, after not hearing from him since his departure on September 29, police sources said.

Interpol said it was aware of reports in connection with Meng's "alleged disappearance".

"This is a matter for the relevant authorities in both France and China," the agency said in a statement.

French police sources told Reuters their investigation was into what is termed in France a "worrying disappearance".

Interpol's main function is to provide a mechanism for police forces in different countries to notify each other of wanted suspects.

Meng has held several senior positions in China including vice minister of public security. He has almost 40 years’ experience in criminal justice and policing, and has overseen matters related to legal institutions, narcotics control and counter-terrorism, according to Interpol's website.

He was named president of Interpol in 2016. Rights groups expressed concern at the time that Beijing might try to use Meng's position at the body to go after dissidents abroad.

Beijing has in the past pressed other countries to arrest and deport back to China citizens it accuses of crimes including corruption and terrorism.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach China's Ministry of Public Security for comment.

Diplomats say the role of Interpol president is largely ceremonial, with day-to-day work carried out by its secretary general Juergen Stock and his staff.

In July last year, Meng gave a speech on the importance of cracking down on cyber crime which observers said might reflect China's views on the issue.

