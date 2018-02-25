Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Dozens killed, wounded in south Yemen attacks claimed by Islamic State

0 Comments
ADEN

Dozens of people were killed or wounded in two suicide car bombings in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden on Saturday, according to witnesses and local medics.

Islamic State, in a statement carried by its Amaq news agency, claimed responsibility for what it described as two"martyrdom operations" targeting a counter-terrorism camp in Aden's Tawahi district.

The agency provided no immediate evidence for the claim.

Aden is the temporary capital of Yemen’s internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. Backed by a Saudi-led Arab coalition, Hadi's government has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement since 2015 in a war that had driven the country to the verge of famine.

The attack was the first one of its kind in southern Yemen since gunbattles erupted in January between southern separatists and the Hadi government over control of the city.

Officials at the city's main Jumhouriya hospital said the bodies of five victims, most of them soldiers, had arrived at the facility, along with a number of injured people including civilians, but gave no precise figures.

Residents described two large explosions in the area that sent up a cloud of gray smoke while ambulances raced to evacuate the wounded.

Residents initially said one of the bombers targeted an office of the separatist Southern Transitional Council, but a member of the group said there was no attack on the building.

Al-Qaida and Islamic State have exploited the war in Yemen to carry out assassinations and bombings, mostly in lawless southern Yemeni areas nominally controlled by the government.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shopping

Nishiki Market

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Soramachi

Assistant Language Teachers in Japan Should Rise Above the Acronym

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Hiking

Mount Yoshino

GaijinPot Travel

Make a Career of Translating your Favorite Japanese Manga, Movies, TV and more with JVTA

GaijinPot Blog

It’s a Long Way to the Top: Starting a Band in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Smart Aging: 4 Ways Tengenji Solaria Clinic Makes This Possible

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI