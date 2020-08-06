Facebook removes Trump post over coronavirus misinformation

Facebook Inc on Wednesday took down a post by U.S. President Donald Trump, which the company said violated its rules against sharing misinformation about the coronavirus.
The post contained a video clip, from an interview with Fox& Friends earlier in the day, Trump claimed that children are"almost immune" to COVID-19.
"This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19, which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation," a Facebook spokesman said.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The spokesman said it was the first time that the social media company had removed a Trump post for coronavirus misinformation.
It also appeared to be the first reported instance of Facebook taking down a post from the president for breaching its misinformation rules.
The company had previously removed ads from Trump's election campaign for breaking misinformation rules, in that case around a national census.
It had also taken down both Trump posts and campaign ads that showed a red inverted triangle, a symbol the Nazis used to identify political prisoners, for violating its policy against organized hate.
A Trump tweet containing the video was still available on Twitter on Wednesday evening. Twitter Inc did not immediately respond to a request for comment.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
2 Comments
Serrano
Trump exaggerated.
Why the coronavirus appears to affect children differently than it affects adults is one of the great mysteries of the current pandemic.
And it's a question that Rosalind Eggo, an assistant professor of mathematical modeling from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and her colleagues have tried to answer.
"What we found was that people under 20 were about half as susceptible to infection as people over 20," Eggo says.
So kids and teens appear far less likely than adults to actually get infected with the virus.
"And then we also found that the probability of showing clinical symptoms ... so getting ill enough that you report the infection... that rose from around 20% in 10- to 19-year-olds, up to around 70% in those over 70," she says.
https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2020/06/20/880983822/coronavirus-mystery-are-kids-less-likely-to-catch-it-than-adults-are
Strangerland
Which definitely makes your guys' choice for president qualified. I mean, look at how the country isn't burning down with race riots, and isn't diseased from the inside out with a virus in the midst of a pandemic with your economy crashing.