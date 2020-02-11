Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

5 killed in suicide blast in Afghan capital

0 Comments
KABUL

A suicide bomber killed five people near a military academy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Tuesday, the interior ministry said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack near the entrance to the government-run defense university, the Marshal Fahim Military Academy, at the beginning of the morning rush hour.

"Five including three military personnel and two civilians were killed," interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told Reuters, adding that 12 people were wounded, five of them civilians.

The academy, modelled after European war colleges to train Afghan cadets, has been the scene of several attacks in the past, including an Islamic State-claimed assault last May.

Militant attacks on the Afghan and U.S.-led security forces have continued over recent months even as the United States and Taliban militants pursue talks to finalise a peace pact.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #67: Dealing With Chikan

GaijinPot Blog

The Harsh Reality of Getting a Divorce as a Mom in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 15-16

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Yokote Kamakura Snow Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Sponsored Post

Four Japan Road Laws You Probably Didn’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “I’m Confused – How Does He Feel About Me?”

Savvy Tokyo