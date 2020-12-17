Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

France may start COVID-19 vaccinations in last week of December

0 Comments
PARIS

People in France could start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech in the last week of December if European Union authorities approve it next week, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday.

A senior European Commission official said the EU could give its final approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as early as Dec 23.

Castex told parliament that the vaccination campaign in France would be stepped up in January and he confirmed that the elderly would come first in the queue.

Health authorities are hoping to administer COVID vaccines to around one million people in nursing homes during January and February, and then to a further 14-15 million in the wider population between March and June.

France, which like many European countries has been battling a resurgence of the pandemic in recent weeks, has already pre-ordered 200 million doses of COVID vaccines.

Castex said he expected France would receive 1,160,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine by Dec 30, followed by an additional 677,000 doses around Jan 5-6 and a further 1.6 million in February.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Stroll Through Time to the Historic Edo Period in Takehara City

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Immerse Yourself in the Cultural Heritage of Japan from the Comfort of Home

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #109: How many keyboards do you need?

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Choosing Slow Fashion With Vintage Kimono-Dress Maker Lia

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

A Weekend Getaway To Rabbit Island

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Kanagawa

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Chiba

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Working from Home: English Teachers and the ‘New Normal’

GaijinPot Blog