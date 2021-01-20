Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

France reports 23,608 COVID cases over 24 hours

0 Comments
PARIS

France reported 23,608 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 3,736 on Monday, while admissions to intensive care units continued to rise.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said earlier the coronavirus was still circulating at a worrying level, but stopped short of recommending a third national lockdown.

A nationwide curfew was brought forward to start at 6 p.m. from last Saturday, and authorities say it will remain in place for at least a fortnight.

Health ministry data also showed 656 people had died from the virus in hospitals on Tuesday, up from 403 on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 71,342, the world's seventh-highest.

France's cumulative total of cases is fast approaching 3 million, the sixth-highest in the world.

The health ministry also said that the number of people to receive coronavirus vaccines rose to 585,664 from 479,873 as of Monday.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Zao Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Gave Me Money’

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #114: Old-fashioned Japanese Remedies Crack Twitter Up

GaijinPot Blog

Yamagata

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog