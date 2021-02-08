Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

France reports fall in number of new COVID-19 cases

1 Comment
PARIS

France reported a fall in new COVID-19 infections on Sunday for the fourth successive day.

Health ministry data showed there had been 19,175 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours compared with 20,586 the previous day.

But the data also showed the number of patients being treated in hospital for the disease had risen to 27,694 from 27,369 the previous day, following a four-day decline. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care also rose, increasing to 3,272 from 3,225 the day before.

The government has resisted calls for a third nationwide lockdown from health experts who fear that more contagious coronavirus variants could soon overwhelm hospitals.

The government is aiming to rein in high contamination rates through an evening curfew and tougher rules on foreign travel. Its junior transport minister said on Sunday that a ban on non-essential travel to and from destinations outside the European Union had halved air passenger numbers in a week.

But doctors are particularly concerned about rising cases of a coronavirus variant first detected in Britain.

The variant could represent a majority of new cases from the beginning of March, Arnaud Fontanet, an epidemiologist and member of the government's advisory body on COVID-19, told newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche.

France's cumulative death toll in hospitals and nursing homes has reached 78,965, compared with 78,794 a day earlier, the health ministry data showed.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Well done, curiously, France also has the highest rate of vaccine refusal in the EU, and yet their numbers are dropping super fast.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #116: Pui Pui Molcar Driving Twitter Wild

GaijinPot Blog

Recruiters at Apex Thrive Under Any Circumstance

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Manage Your Weight and Promote Health with Oolong Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Savvy Tips for Avoiding Dreaded “Bento Stress”

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Kanazawa City: A Star on Japan’s Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Uncategorized

Top 6 Things To Do on the Mitsuboshi Kaidou

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #117: Kumamoto Castle Wall Restoration Complete!

GaijinPot Blog

Niigata

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Japanese Style Homemade Vegetable Stock

Savvy Tokyo