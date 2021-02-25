Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Greece to continue Athens lockdown as COVID cases rise

0 Comments
ATHENS

Greece will not be able to lift lockdown restrictions in the wider Athens area next Monday as planned following a sharp increase in coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

Athens metropolitan area, where half of Greece's population lives, has been under strict lockdown restrictions that had been set to expire at the end of the month.

"There has been a steep rise in infections yesterday, particularly in Athens, which pushes back our plan...for a gradually reopening on March 1," Mitsotakis told a cabinet meeting.

Although it has suffered more than 6,000 deaths, Greece has fared better than much of Europe in containing the pandemic and protecting its health service, badly damaged by years of financial crisis.

However, state hospitals have been overwhelmed in recent days with intensive care units operating at more than 80% capacity. There was no specific identifiable cause for the rise.

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said later on Wednesday the wider Athens area currently had the heaviest burden, with 90% of intensive care units occupied.

"I ask everyone to be a little more patient," he told a regular briefing.

On Wednesday, authorities reported 1,913 new cases, about half of them in the Attica region around Athens, and 28 deaths, up from around 1,000-1,500 in previous days.

Schools are closed and only essential shops operate in Athens, while night curfews restrict movement.

Authorities extended restrictions to two more areas on Wednesday. Effective on Thursday the areas of Arcadia and Nafplion in Peloponnese will be join Athens in hard lockdown until March 1.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #119: Akita Prefecture’s Entire Population Can Fit in Chiba City

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Mighty Avocado

Savvy Tokyo

Families

The Japanese Way Of Disciplining Children

Savvy Tokyo

Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Afternoon Teas For Take Out

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

A Beginner’s Guide to Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Oimachi Line

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Four Ways to Insulate Your Japanese Apartment and Save Money

GaijinPot Blog