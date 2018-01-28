Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Honduran president sworn in amid protests after election chaos

0 Comments
TEGUCIGALPA

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez called for unity on Saturday after a bitterly disputed election last year as he was sworn in for a second term, while police skirmished with protesters in the streets.

Hernandez, a conservative supported by the United States, appeared set to lose the Nov 26 election until an abrupt halt in the vote count and a shift in the results took victory away from his center-left rival, Salvador Nasralla.

Allegations of fraud sparked protests that killed more than 30 people in the impoverished Central American country, which has also been plagued by battles between security forces, local gangs and drug traffickers.

As Hernandez spoke at a stadium at his swearing-in, supporters and troops chanted "unity" and waved the blue and white Honduran flag.

"If a house is divided against itself, it cannot stand," he said, quoting the New Testament. "I promise to carry out a process of reconciliation among all Hondurans."

On Saturday, thousands of demonstrators clashed with troops and police, who fired tear gas to disperse the crowd that had gathered a couple of miles from the stadium where Hernandez took office.

Nasralla, a sportscaster and game show host, and his ally Manuel Zelaya, a former leftist president who was overthrown in a 2009 coup, led demonstrators on Saturday.

Antonio Tejada, a 33-year-old laborer at the protests, said Hernandez "had stolen the presidency against the will of the people."

"We will keep fighting until he is out of power," he said.

The Organization of American States said the election was marred by irregularities and called for a new vote.

But the result was eventually ratified by the country's electoral tribunal and both Mexico and the United States backed the incumbent.

After police dispersed the mass rally in the capital, smaller groups of protesters moved into the narrow streets of the central district where they threw stones at security forces who fired back rounds of tear gas.

Security forces were sent to break down blockades on highways mounted by demonstrators in four parts of the country and five people had been arrested after a tractor trailer was set on fire, a police spokesman said.

Following a contentious decision by the Supreme Court in 2015, Hernandez is the first president to be re-elected since the end of military rule nearly four decades ago.

Hernandez has pledged to maintain a hard-line strategy criticized by human rights groups in his fight against the country's gangs.

He was applauded by investors in his first term for cutting the deficit and boosting economic growth and he pledged to bring peace to Honduras and promote prosperity on Saturday.

About 60 percent of Hondurans live in poverty and much of the country is terrorized by gang violence, driving tens of thousands of people a year to flee for the United States.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Love In Japan: 2 Keys To Making Multilingual Relationships Work

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Culture

Japan’s Schools Are In Total Denial Over Diversity

GaijinPot Blog

Travel Inspiration for Japan’s 8 Holiday Weekends in 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Theme Parks

Ninja Village Hizen Yumekaido

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Confessions & Confusions: My Strategies For Handling A Whiny Adolescent

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

Namba Parks

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant