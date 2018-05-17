Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Iraqi election commission says Kirkuk voting stations under siege, staff inside

0 Comments
By Ulf Laessing
BAGHDAD

Gunmen in the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk were on Wednesday besieging several polling stations containing election staff, four days after a national vote, the head of the electoral commission said.

Riyadh al-Badran said the gunmen, whom he did not identify, were putting pressure on the commission to change the election results in the multi-ethnic region.

"The employees of the commission are in a hostage situation," he said, calling on authorities to provide protection.

On Wednesday evening, however, the head of Kirkuk's law enforcement denied reports that election commission employees were being detained, adding that polling stations were secured and under the protection of counter-terrorism forces.

"The situation inside Kirkuk province is stable and is not a cause for concern," Major General Maan al-Saadi said in a statement from Iraq's national security media center.

The final nationwide results should be announced in the next two days, Badran said.

The initial results in Kirkuk were disputed by the Turkmen and Arab communities of the region which is also inhabited by a large Kurdish population.

The election commission said on Tuesday that initial results from Kirkuk indicated a win for the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan(PUK), a historic Iraqi Kurdish party.

In October, Iraqi forces backed by Shi'ite militias dislodged Kurdish Peshmerga fighters who had taken control of Kirkuk city in 2014, preventing its capture by Islamic State militants who had overrun Iraqi army positions in northern and western Iraq.

The return of the Iraqi army to Kirkuk was greeted with relief by the Arab and Turkmen populations there.

Saturday's elections were the first in Iraq since the defeat of Islamic State last year by Iraqi forces backed by a U.S.-led coalition.

Initial nationwide results showed a surprise victory for the bloc that supports populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, a Shi'ite not aligned with Iran who campaigned on a nationalist platform, tapping into public resentment against widespread corruption and huge social disparities.

A tally by Reuters of provincial results announced over the past three days shows Sadr's list leading, followed by Amiri, a close ally of Iran, and then outgoing Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani was holding talks with politicians in Baghdad to promote the formation of a new cabinet which would have Iran's approval, two people familiar with the political process underway said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food and Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Nagano

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

10 Exhibitions To Catch This Summer In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Food and Drink

Nakatanidou Mochi Shop

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Shrines

Imamiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 19-20

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Mochi Mochi Nippon! All You Need to Know about Japan’s Ubiquitous Rice Cakes

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

An Invitation To Azuma Odori: Tokyo’s Most Authentic Geisha Experience

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon