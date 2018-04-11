Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Israeli Labour party breaks off relations with Britain's Corbyn

0 Comments
JERUSALEM

Israel's Labour Party said on Tuesday it had suspended relations with Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's Labour party, accusing him of sanctioning anti-Semitism and showing hostility towards Israeli policies.

Corbyn, who unexpectedly became party head in 2015, is a supporter of Palestinian rights and a critic of Israel. He has repeatedly faced accusations of turning a blind eye to anti-Semitic comments in the party and among groups he supports.

"It is my responsibility to acknowledge the hostility you have shown to the Jewish community and the anti-Semitic statements and actions you have allowed as leader of the Labour party UK," Israeli Labour Party leader Avi Gabbay wrote in a letter to Corbyn, distributed to the media.

Last month, British Jewish groups held a street protest outside parliament, accusing Corbyn of failing to tackle anti-Semitism in party ranks because of a far-left world view hostile to Jews.

Corbyn has said he recognises that anti-Semitism has surfaced within his party. He has apologised for the pain this has caused and pledged to redouble his efforts to stamp it out.

"Jeremy has pledged to be a militant opponent of anti-Semitism," a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

"He has repeatedly emphasised the central role of the Jewish community in the Labour Party and the importance of ensuring it is a supportive and welcoming environment for all communities."

Gabbay had said in his letter that Israel was reminded of the horrors of anti-Semitism in Europe as it approached Holocaust and Heroism Remembrance Day this week.

"As such, I write to inform you of the temporary suspension of all formal relations between the Israel Labour party and the leader of the Labour Party UK," he said.

Gabbay said Corbyn had shown "very public hatred" towards Israeli government policies, including those where the opposition and the ruling coalition are aligned.

Israeli Labour is part of the "Zionist Union" faction in Israel's Knesset, which controls 24 of the legislature's 120 seats.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Temples

Myoryu-ji Temple (Ninjadera)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese Philosophy Of Embracing Imperfectionism

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Organic Lifestyle

SHELLISTA – From the Sea to Your Home

Insight Japan Today

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Win ¥1,000,000 to Help Grow Your Business in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The Importance Of Being Frugal And How To Get Smart With Your Yen

Savvy Tokyo