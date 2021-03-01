Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

J&J's COVID-19 shot gets CDC panel backing; vaccine near shipping

1 Comment
By Carl O'Donnell
WASHINGTON

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted unanimously on Sunday to recommend Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot for widespread use, a final clearance for the vaccine a day after it was authorized by U.S. regulators.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted 12-0 to recommend the vaccine from J&J as appropriate for Americans 18 and older. There was one abstention due to prior conflicts of interest.

State and local public health authorities will use Food and Drug Administration and CDC guidance as they administer the first 4 million doses. The federal government, through distribution partner McKesson Corp, plans to ship the first shots Sunday night or Monday morning

ACIP has played a major role in guiding states on how to allocate scarce doses, though states themselves have the final say in how they allocate shots.

CDC epidemiologist Dr. Sara Oliver said during a Sunday presentation that there are not yet any studies comparing J&J's vaccine directly to the other approved vaccines from Pfzier-BioNTech and Moderna Inc but that all vaccines were highly effective at reducing hospitalizations and deaths.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are based on new messenger RNA technology, showed higher efficacy rates in trials that used two doses versus J&J's single-shot vaccine. Direct comparison, however, is difficult because the trials had different goals and J&J's was conducted while more contagious new variants of the virus were circulating.

The panelists echoed remarks by officials at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, who said Americans should take whichever authorized vaccine is available to them.

Oliver also said there was insufficient data to know if the vaccines' safety or efficacy could be compromised by pre-existing conditions that compromise a person's immune systems.

The CDC's director is expected to approve the recommendations by the panel.

Oliver added in her presentation that deploying J&J's vaccine can help ensure equitable distribution of shots to underserved communities.

J&J's shot will be the only one-dose COVID vaccine available in the United States. It is also the easiest to ship and store, as it can be kept in a refrigerator rather than a freezer.

J&J expects to ship more than 20 million doses by March and 100 million by mid-year, enough to vaccinate nearly a third of Americans.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

These are not vaccines in the traditional sense, they inject foreign mRNA into your cells.

Also as they all seem to contain PEG (polyethalene glycol) which has never before been used in vaccines, I won't be taking these.

PEG from skincare products is one of the culprits in skin rashes which I (and many people) tend to get.

If it gives my a rash when applied to the outside of my skin, I certainly don't want polyethalene glycol injected into me body.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #119: Akita Prefecture’s Entire Population Can Fit in Chiba City

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week 120: Is ‘Police Tantrum’ The Latest Japanese Internet Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Kinkaku-ji Temple (Golden Pavilion)

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

The Mighty Avocado

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Explore Kyushu with the Island’s Ultimate Train Ticket Deal

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Of Our Favorite Japanese Baby Products

Savvy Tokyo

Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Culture

A Beginner’s Guide to Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog