Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Jordan says U.S. move to halt U.N. refugee agency funding fuels radicalism

0 Comments
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN

Jordan said on Saturday it regretted a U.S. decision to halt funding to a United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, saying it would only fuel radicalism and harm prospects for Middle East peace.

Foreign Minster Ayman Safadi told Reuters his country, which hosts more than 2 million of the over 5 million registered refugees whom the agency supports, would continue to rally donor support to ease the acute financial crunch faced by the agency.

The U.S. announced on Friday it would no longer support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). Earlier this year the United States, long its biggest donor, had slashed funding.

"Disruption of UNRWA services will have extremely dangerous humanitarian, political and security implications for refugees and for the whole region," Safadi said.

"It will only consolidate an environment of despair that would ultimately create fertile grounds for further tension. Politically it will also further hurt the credibility of peacemaking efforts."

Safadi said a meeting on Sept. 27 in New York in the United Nations which the kingdom was co-sponsoring with Japan, the European Union, Sweden and Turkey would seek to "rally political and financial support for the agency".

"We will do everything possible to ensure that UNRWA gets the funds it needs to continue offering its services to Palestinian refugees," Safadi added.

Staunch U.S. ally Jordan lies at the heart of the Arab-Israeli conflict with many of its citizens refugees or descendants of the roughly 700,000 Palestinians who were driven out of their homes or fled the fighting in the 1948 war that led to Israel's creation.

Diplomats say the U.S. decision has stirred fears of a new Middle East policy under U.S. President Donald Trump's administration that seeks to dilute and eventually strike out the right of return for millions of Palestinian refugees.

Safadi said the international community's support for the agency was inseparable from future talks on the fate of refugees among the most sensitive issues in the Arab-Israeli conflict.

The issue was agreed to be among final status talks that were stalled in 2014 ultimately over whether Israel would make territorial concessions in return for a lasting peace deal with the Arabs.

"The status of refugees is not determined by any one single country, it is determined under international law and as such no country can take away that status," Safadi said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Boyfriend Suddenly Changed” & “I Thought He Liked Me”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Shrines

Ukiha Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Feel Like a Superstar at MariCar: Become a Go-Kart Guide on Your Working Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Onsen While On Your Period: Cultural Taboo Or Well-Prepared OK Experience?

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Yamanobe-no-Michi Trail

GaijinPot Travel

Understanding the Japanese Pension System Part 3/3: How Do I Collect?

GaijinPot Blog