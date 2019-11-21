Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Jussie Smollett sues Chicago, claims malicious prosecution over alleged beating

0 Comments
By Jonathan Stempel
CHICAGO

Jussie Smollett has filed a lawsuit accusing Chicago of maliciously prosecuting him after concluding that the actor's claim to having been the victim of a racist and homophobic beating on a city street was a hoax.

Smollett, 37, best known for his work on the Fox television drama "Empire," made his accusation in counterclaims filed on Wednesday, after Chicago sued him to recoup $130,106 in police overtime costs to investigate the beating claim.

He accused the city, police and others of causing"substantial economic damages as well as reputational harm, humiliation, mental anguish and extreme emotional distress," and is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

“The city stands by its original complaint and will continue to pursue this litigation," Bill McCaffrey, a spokesman for Chicago's law department, said by email. "We fully expect to be successful in defeating these counterclaims."

Smollett, who is black and gay, ignited a social media firestorm after telling police on Jan 29 that two masked men had thrown a noose around his neck, poured bleach on him and shouted racial and homophobic slurs, while expressing support for U.S. President Donald Trump.

Illinois prosecutors charged Smollett on Feb 20 with making up the attack, including by hiring two brothers to stage it, and falsely reporting a "high-profile hate crime" to draw publicity after becoming dissatisfied with his "Empire" salary.

But they dropped the criminal case on March 26, drawing anger from Chicago's police department and then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who called it a "whitewash of justice."

Smollett pleaded not guilty to lying about the attack, and has long said he was truthful about it.

Chicago nonetheless sought triple damages in its April 11 civil lawsuit to recoup overtime costs.

Smollett played singer-songwriter Jamal Lyon on "Empire" but was dropped from the show after the alleged attack.

The counterclaims were filed against Chicago, the brothers and a number of police officers and employees.

Smollett accused police of trying to prosecute him based on the brothers' "false, self-serving and unreliable statements in order to close the investigation into the attack."

He also said Chicago could not recover investigative costs because it already accepted his $10,000 "payment in full" in connection with the dismissal of the criminal case.

Without ruling on the merits, U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall on Oct. 22 refused to dismiss Chicago's civil lawsuit against Smollett, saying his high profile and "the extreme nature of the accusations" could explain the overtime costs.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Fashion

Dare To Be Bold: 5 Ways To Rock Your Fashion In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Families

7 Of The Best (Kid-Approved) Birthday Parties In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Baby Names That Work in Japanese and English

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Shitenno-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov. 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

9 Great Snow Festivals to See in Japan

GaijinPot Blog