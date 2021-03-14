Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

London policeman in court as woman's murder sparks protests

0 Comments
By David Milliken and Natalie Thomas
LONDON

A London police officer appeared in court on Saturday after being charged with the kidnap and murder of a 33-year-old woman in a case that has caused widespread outrage in Britain about women's safety.

The disappearance of Sarah Everard as she walked home on the evening of March 3 triggered a wave of accounts from women about the dangers they faced when walking streets alone at night, accompanied by calls for action.

Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was among those who paid their respects on Saturday at an impromptu memorial that sprang up around the bandstand on Clapham Common in southwest London, near where Everard was last seen alive.

A palace official said Kate, wife of Prince William, "remembers what it was like to walk around London at night before she was married".

Later on Saturday as night fell, around a thousand people - mostly women - gathered at the site to pay their respects and protest at the lack of security they felt when out alone, with some chanting "shame on you" at police who were present.

London's Metropolitan Police had warned people not to gather in large numbers due to coronavirus restrictions and refused to allow an organised vigil. The head of the force, Cressida Dick, said any gathering "would be unlawful and would be unsafe".

Reuters witnesses saw police drag a small number of people away from the gathering on Clapham Common. Police were not immediately able to confirm the number of arrests.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he and his partner Carrie Symonds would light a candle in memory of Everard on Saturday evening.

"I will do everything I can to make sure the streets are safe and ensure women and girls do not face harassment or abuse," he said.

Appearing at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning, 48-year-old police officer Wayne Couzens, wearing a grey tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his identity.

Couzens's lawyer did not enter a plea to the charges of kidnap and murder ahead of a fuller court hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Couzens remains in custody.

Police discovered Everard's body on Wednesday in woodland about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of London. The court heard that her body was found in a builder's refuse bag, and was identified using dental records.

Couzens joined the Metropolitan Police in 2018 and guarded foreign embassies before his arrest.

England's police watchdog has launched an investigation into the Metropolitan Police's handling of the case.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

A progressive mayor, a progressive city... oops our streets have become preying ground for young women.

People have no morals foundation in their lives these days.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sponsored Post

Plan A Post-Pandemic Retreat In Northern Okinawa

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

10 Years After the Great East Japan Earthquake

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Here’s How You Can Contribute To Okinawa’s Sustainable Islands

Savvy Tokyo

Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel

Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

Outdoors

Top 5 Tohoku Destinations to Visit in 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: White Day Questions

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week 121: System Failure Hits 5,000 Mizuho Bank ATMs

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

History

Gunkanjima (Hashima Island)

GaijinPot Travel