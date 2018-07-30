Manafort is first ex-Trump aide to go on trial in Russia probe

Paul Manafort on Tuesday will become the first of President Donald Trump's former aides to go on trial, accused of bank and tax fraud by federal investigators probing Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Despite a focus on financial crimes, the trial could yield politically damaging headlines about a man who ran Trump's campaign for three months and attended a June 2016 meeting with Russians offering damaging information on Trump's Democratic rival Hillary Clinton that is now a focal point of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's 14-month-old investigation.
"My guess is you will see O.J.-type frenzy at this court event," said Michael Caputo, a former Trump aide and longtime Manafort associate, referring to the 1995 O.J. Simpson murder trial. "I really hope the president continues to watch and make public comments about this case."
He said Trump could help the public understand what is at stake in Mueller's investigation, which both Trump and Caputo have called a "witch hunt" aimed at ending his presidency.
Prosecutors are expected to argue that Manafort's lavish spending on suits, homes and luxury items did not match the income declared on his tax returns and that he misled lenders when he borrowed tens of millions of dollars against New York real estate. Manafort has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
On Monday, prosecutors said in court filings that they intended to prove Manafort earned more than $60 million lobbying for the former pro-Russia Ukrainian government and failed to report "a significant percentage" of that.
His lawyers are seeking to exclude evidence at trial that details Manafort's political lobbying work in Ukraine, saying it would be "irrelevant, prejudicial and unnecessarily time-consuming."
A pretrial hearing on the issue is slated for 9 a.m. (1300 GMT) on Tuesday, before jury selection begins.
The charges against Manafort largely predate the five months he worked on the Trump team in 2016, some of them as campaign chairman.
Joshua Dressler, a law professor at Ohio State University, said the evidence against Manafort, 69, appeared strong but that he drew a favorable judge in the 78-year old T.S. Ellis, who is known to be tough on prosecutors.
Manafort faces 18 counts. The nine bank fraud and conspiracy charges alone carry maximum sentences of 30 years each, and Ellis noted in April that Manafort could be facing the rest of his life behind bars if convicted.
Given the strength of the evidence, however, some legal experts have suggested Manafort may be banking on an eventual pardon from Trump, who has called his former campaign chairman a"nice guy" who has been treated unfairly.
The trial, starting with selection of a 12-member jury, coincides with growing speculation that Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen may cooperate with federal investigators against the president.
Mueller's team has estimated it could take eight to 10 days to present its case to the jury, suggesting the trial may last at least three weeks.
TRUMP PARDON?
Mueller has submitted more than 500 pieces of evidence, including tax filings and mortgage statements, and pictures of Manafort's expensive watches and homes. There are 35 potential witnesses, many of them bankers and accountants expected to verify documents and speak to Manafort's alleged intent to violate the law. Five witnesses were granted immunity.
Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for Trump, said no one facing trial should expect a pardon, but he did not rule one out. Giuliani said he and Jay Sekulow, another Trump lawyer, had told the president: "This would be a very bad thing to do now."
But once Mueller's Russia investigation ends, Giuliani told Reuters: “He has a right to consider it. ... It’s his power.”
Mueller's team said it would not present evidence at the trial in the Washington suburb of Alexandria, Virginia, about possible campaign collusion with Russia, potentially saving it for a second Manafort trial in Washington in September. Trump has denied any collusion took place.
Manafort's defense strategy is still unknown. Previously, he tried to challenge Mueller's prosecutorial authority, a move that included filing a civil lawsuit against the Justice Department.
A federal judge dismissed the civil case and Manafort appealed the decision to a higher court.
On Monday night, Manafort's lawyers and the government filed a joint notice saying they mutually agreed to dismiss the appeal.
RUSSIAN CONNECTIONS?
If the judge rules in their favor, prosecutors could present evidence that delves deeper into Manafort's Russian connections. Last month, Mueller's team disclosed in a court filing what it said was a $10 million loan to Manafort from Oleg Deripaska, a magnate with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"It seems to me we’re seeing deeper ties that Manafort has had financially with his business deals in the Ukraine and with Russia," said Shanlon Wu, a former lawyer for Manafort associate Rick Gates, who pleaded guilty in February and is aiding Mueller's probe. "He could expose himself to further criminal culpability if he has to expose the full extent of those ties."
Expected to be a main witness, Gates was Manafort's right-hand man for years and has knowledge of their offshore accounts and work for Deripaska and in Ukraine.
Mueller's team has indicted or secured guilty pleas from 32 people and three companies, including the indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officials. Of the four former Trump aides ensnared in the probe, Manafort is the only one to go to trial.
Gates, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser on the campaign, all have pleaded guilty.
6 Comments
CrazyJoe
I feel desperately sad that I am thrilled at Manafort's demise. And that it would make me ecstatic to see Trump sleeping on cold cement. I wasn't like that before Trump's presidency. I hate the fact that they have made me more cynical.
plasticmonkey
The central question connecting the probe into Russian election meddling with Manafort's past ties to Russian money will be this: why was Manafort working as manager for the Trump campaign for free?
bass4funk
I'm thrilled that Giulliani essentially gave Mueller the finger and the license to pound sand for a sit-down.
Hmmm....seems like Mueller has to find something anything to get Trump, so far, porn stars and tweets are just not doing it. Curses! Maybe trying to indict more Russians overseas that will never be extradited to the US can help or locking up Manafort for life, as to why, doesn't really matter, can't get to Trump, Manafort will do, can't get John Podesta, even though they essentially worked together, gotta choose one, eeny, meeny, miney mo...
cla68
LOL, it’s not until the 6th paragraph that the article reveals that the charges are unrelated to his work with the Trump campaign. “Journalism “
Silvafan
Manafort was the never the goal, simply a means to an end. If Manafort is convicted then it allows Mueller to pursue deeper connections discovered during this investigation which will give him broader legal powers, and it will give legal justification to pursue other individuals. Now it is a matter of Manafort's ability to wait for the pardon. I think he won't rat on the Russians for fear of reprisal, but that is a longtime to wait in prison.
Giuliani is already making the media tour to change the narrative because of the press associated with Manafort's trial. Notice when bad news is about to come out connected to Trump that he or his lackeys try to distract with nonsense. We will start seeing more innuendos of a pardon in the press, so Manafort's lawyers will get the message.
This, of course, was the inevitable endpoint for Dump defenders should the investigation progress this far. The Slippery Slope of Excuses:
There were no Trump campaign contacts with Russians.
There were contacts, but there was no collusion.
There might have been sketchy stuff happening, but the president wasn't involved.Collusion isn't a crime.
Soon, we can expect to hear that Actually, Collusion Is Good. That's collusion with agents of a hostile foreign power, mind you.
Silvafan
@bassfunk
He doesn't need to go after the Russians all Europe. Mueller just gave 5 people immunity which means they are testifying because they were actually involved in the crimes too. Their immunity only works if they have real evidence. It also means that they are in custody.
One of the people who will be there is Rick Gates, Manafort's right-hand man. He knows all of their business dealings because he was right there. He is just one of 32 others willing to roll on Manafort to save their skin.
Plea deals and immunity only works if you can provide hard evidence not just testimony!