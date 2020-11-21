Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Michigan Republicans, after meeting Trump, say there is nothing that would change election outcome

WASHINGTON

Michigan's Republican state legislative leaders said after meeting with President Donald Trump on Friday that they had no information that would change the outcome of the presidential election in the state, and would follow the "normal" electoral process.

Michigan is one of several states where the campaign of the Republican Trump is seeking to challenge Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the Nov. 3 election, based on unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

"We have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan and as legislative leaders, we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors," Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House of Representatives Speaker Lee Chatfield said in a joint statement.

Shirkey and Chatfield said any allegation of election fraud should be thoroughly investigated. "Michigan’s certification process should be a deliberate process free from threats and intimidation," they said.

Having been stung by a series of court defeats, the Trump team is resting its hopes on getting Republican-controlled legislatures in battleground states to set aside the results and declare Trump the winner, according to three people familiar with the plan.

Before Friday's meeting, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said: "This is not an advocacy meeting. There will be no one from the campaign there. He routinely meets with lawmakers from all across the country."

The two lawmakers said they also pressed for more funds for Michigan to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

"We used our time in the White House to deliver a letter to President Trump making clear our support for additional federal funds to help Michigan in the fight against COVID-19," they said.

That's so sad. Poor Donald.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Trump team is resting its hopes on getting Republican-controlled legislatures in battleground states to set aside the results and declare Trump the winner...

And what country is this?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Good. Trump thinks they will conspire with him to undermine democracy.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

