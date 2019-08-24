N Korea launches missiles again, complicating U.S. attempts for talks

Japan's Coast Guard said it detected suspected ballistic missile launches from North Korea on Saturday, while the South Korean military said North Korea had fired two projectiles into the sea off its east coast.
A U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said North Korea had fired two missiles that appeared to be short-range missiles, similar to launches in recent weeks.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC) said North Korea fired the projectiles from around Sondok, South Hamgyong Province. Sondok is the site of a North Korean military airfield.
The missiles did not land in Japanese territory or within its Exclusive Economic Zone, a spokeswoman for Japan's Self Defense Forces said.
Japan's Coast Guard warned shipping not to approach any fallen debris.
A senior U.S. administration official said, "We are aware of reports of a missile launch from North Korea, and continue to monitor the situation. We are consulting closely with our Japanese and South Korean allies."
South Korea's presidential office is holding a National Security Council meeting about North Korea's launch, the office said.
A series of launches by North Korea since U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met at the inter-Korean border in June have complicated attempts to restart talks between U.S. and North Korean negotiators over the future of Pyongyang's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
The two leaders agreed to restart working-level negotiations in June, but since then the United States has so far been unsuccessful in attempts to get talks going.
U.S. envoy on North Korea Stephen Biegun was in Seoul this week to discuss ways to get negotiations back on track.
"We are prepared to engage as soon as we hear from our counterparts in North Korea," Biegun said on Wednesday.
But in recent weeks, North Korea has repeatedly criticized U.S. and South Korean largely computer-simulated joint military drills, South Korea's import of high-tech weapons such as F-35 stealth jets, and U.S. testing of its intermediate-range cruise missile as threatening and hindrances to dialogue.
On Friday, North Korea's top diplomat called U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo a "diehard toxin," saying "We are ready for both dialogue and standoff."
South Korea officially informed Japan on Friday of its decision to scrap an intelligence-sharing agreement, which Japanese Minister of Defense Takeshi Iwaya said was regrettable and showed it failed to appreciate the growing security threat posed by North Korea.
© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
4 Comments
Ganbare Japan!
Unforgivable. NK and Chairman Kim are threatening Japans very existance. Trump will not be happy about this. The sanctions will remain in place to starve NK into stopping this madness. The risk is, that Moon and SK will be secretly breaking the sanctions to ccollaborate with the North.
Hachidori
Good. Proof that Japan can somehow protect herself and really didn’t/ doesn’t need the GSOMIA with S.Korea.
Silvafan
LOL! Didn't Dump solve this problem already? The "Great Negotiatior" strikes again! LOL!
kaketama
Japan does have several spy satellites and the US has a lot of them. Of course they can detect this kind of NK activities rather easily. I guess it doesn't necessarily mean GSOMIA is useless but Japan and the US are capable enough to monitor what NK is doing.
This time, these missiles landed away from Japan's territory and nothing like imminent threat for the US. Not sure if Trump reacts strongly here. I know Japan is not going to do anything aggressive even if the missiles go over Japan.
nigelboy
https://m.news.naver.com/read.nhn?mode=LSD&sid1=100&oid=001&aid=0011036991
Korean Joint Chief of Staff reported the incident at 7:36 AM while Kyodo and NHK reported it 7:24 AM and 7:28 AM, respectively.