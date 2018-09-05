New book by Woodward says Trump wanted Syrian leader killed

U.S. President Donald Trump wanted to have Syrian President Bashar al-Assad assassinated last year but his defense secretary ignored the request, according to a new book that depicts top Trump aides sometimes disregarding presidential orders to limit what they saw as damaging and dangerous behavior.
Excerpts from the book, "Fear: Trump in the White House," written by famed Watergate reporter Bob Woodward, were published by the Washington Post on Tuesday. The book, which is scheduled for release on Sept 11, is the latest to detail tensions within the White House under Trump's 20-month-old presidency.
"It's just another bad book," Trump told the Daily Caller.
The book portrays Trump as prone to profane outbursts and impulsive decision-making, painting a picture of chaos that Woodward says amounts to an "administrative coup d’etat" and a"nervous breakdown" of the executive branch.
According to the book, Trump told Defense Secretary Jim Mattis that he wanted to have Assad assassinated after the Syrian president launched a chemical attack on civilians in April 2017.
Mattis told Trump he would "get right on it," but instead developed a plan for a limited air strike that did not threaten Assad personally. Mattis told associates after a separate incident that Trump acted like "a fifth- or sixth-grader," according to the book.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the book is "nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the president look bad."
Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, also cast doubt on the account about Assad.
"I have the pleasure of being privy to those conversations... and I have not once heard the president talk about assassinating Assad," Haley told reporters on Tuesday.
The Pentagon declined to comment.
Woodward gained national fame for his reporting on the Watergate scandal in the 1970s, and has since written a series of books that provide behind-the-scenes glimpses of presidential administrations and other Washington institutions. For this book, Woodward spoke to top aides and other insiders with the understanding that he would not reveal how he got his information, the Post said.
Among his other revelations: Former top economic adviser Gary Cohn stole a letter off Trump's desk that the president planned to sign that would withdraw the United States from a trade agreement with South Korea.
Cohn, who tried to rein in Trump's protectionist impulses, also planned to remove a similar memo that would have withdrawn the United States from the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada, Woodward wrote.
"I'll just take the paper off his desk," Cohn told another White House aide, according to the book.
Trump said that did not take place. "It's just made up," he told the Daily Caller.
The United States remains part of both trade agreements as it negotiates new terms.
Other aides insulted Trump behind his back. Chief of Staff John Kelly called Trump an "idiot," and said, "We're in Crazytown. ... This is the worst job I've ever had."
Trump treated top aides with scorn, the book says, telling Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross that he was past his prime and calling Attorney General Jeff Sessions "mentally retarded."
Kelly, in remarks released by the White House, said he never called the president an idiot and called the story "total BS."
Trump has grown paranoid and anxious over an ongoing federal inquiry into whether his campaign colluded with Russia in Moscow's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election, prompting aides to compare Trump to former President Richard Nixon during the Watergate scandal, Woodward reported.
Trump's former lawyer John Dowd conducted a mock interview with Trump to convince him that he would commit perjury if he agreed to talk to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the Russia investigation, the book says.
Trump did not speak with him until the manuscript was complete, the paper said. "So I have another bad book coming out. Big deal," Trump told Woodward, according to a transcript of a telephone call released by the Post.
WA4TKG
Works for ME; but don't know it that would really be a "Good Thing",
any more than it was to get rid of Saddam Hussein. Although he was a "Tyrant", he kept
everyone "In Check", much like the Soviet's did in Yugoslavia after WWII.
As soon as they LEFT (and Hussein was removed)...well, we all know what happened.
Hard to say.
Illyas
So now Trump is supposed to be a Russian puppet that wanted to assassinate Assad? And despite everything else leaking to the press (INCLUDING that Trump wanted to withdraw from Syria but was stopped by his military advisors) we're only learning about this now many months after the fact?
Burning Bush
All these “memories released” books written by big shots who leave politics are ghost written, a lot of them in places like the Philippines and India, where there are huge offices with people with Ph’D’s in English literature that churn out this drivel.
The DC bigwig whose name is on the cover gets a handsome payoff and all they have to do is sign their name on the contract and answer a few questions from the publishing company’s researcher.
PTownsend
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/bob-woodwards-new-book-reveals-a-nervous-breakdown-of-trumps-presidency/2018/09/04/b27a389e-ac60-11e8-a8d7-0f63ab8b1370_story.html?utm_term=.d7bab8f4edff
Trump doesn't read intel reports. Refer to the quote above. It could well be he wasn't aware Assad was a Putin puppet, too.
Source, or are you just flaming, living up to your screen name.
I've heard that describes many paid trolls. Russia must have some excellent foreign language programs.
David Varnes
What makes this book different from the other books on the Orange White House is that Bob Woodward has his sources backed up. He is reporting that he has hundreds of hours of taped interviews, documents, including a handwritten note from Trump himself, backing his writing up.
Already, he's released an 11 minute interview, recorded with Trump's permission, where Trump at first claims that he never knew Woodward wanted to interview him for the book and then, within the course of 11 minutes, does a complete 180 and says that it was mentioned to him.
In that same call, Kellyanne Conway, who repeatedly has been put forth as someone who has direct access to the President and his ear, states at first that she did 'put in the request' from Woodward to those who have 'decision making power' on Trump's schedule... but not to Trump himself. When pressed, she melts like a snowball in August and passes the phone back to Trump.
It's simple. Woodward has the sources. He knows it, the White House staff know it. They probably even know who talked to Woodward, and what was said (at least, the staff know). Trump probably doesn't because the staff doesn't want him to throw a hissy fit (again).
To quote the CNN story on the book and the Trump phone interview:
Trump's a liar, and this book is hurtful to him simply because it reveals the truth. That he's woefully incapable of the duties of the office of President of the United States.
bass4funk
Here we go again and you the left would have learned from Michael Wolf. Boy the establishment tries. Lol
I’ll give it a few weeks before this is another shelf duster.
CrazyJoe
This will be decried as "fake news" by the deluded little Trumpies because Woodward doesn't reveal a number of his sources. Most of them will not understand the journalistic tenets - which Woodward has used in all of his highly respected works - that enable him to verify credibility before publishing, regardless of whether a source is revealed.
I believe every word he's written.
A small silver lining is that dumb southerners voted for a guy who hates dumb southerners.
Blacklabel
And here we go again with “but someone wrote it in a book that is sold to make money so it must be true”