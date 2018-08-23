New York subpoenas ex-Trump attorney Cohen in Trump Foundation probe

New York state sent a subpoena on Wednesday to U.S. President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen in connection with a probe of the Trump Foundation charity, a New York state official said.
The subpoena was issued by the New York state tax department after Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, made comments about Cohen having information regarding the Trump Foundation, which is based in the state, said the official, who requested anonymity.
New York state tax department spokesman James Gazzale said the agency would be working with the New York attorney general and Manhattan district attorney as appropriate.
Neither Davis nor Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani responded to requests for comment on the subpoena.
The state’s attorney general, Barbara Underwood, filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, three of his children and his foundation in June, saying Trump had illegally used the nonprofit as a personal “checkbook” for his own benefit, including his 2016 presidential campaign.
"We cannot comment on potential or ongoing investigations," Amy Spitalnick, a spokeswoman for the attorney general, said on Wednesday.
"As our lawsuit against the Trump Foundation illustrates, we will hold Donald Trump and his associates accountable for violations of state law, and will seek a criminal referral from the appropriate state agency as necessary," Spitalnick said.
Danny Frost, a spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, declined to comment.
The subpoena was first reported by the Associated Press.
On Tuesday, Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan to eight criminal charges, including tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations.
In interviews after the plea, Cohen's lawyer Davis said his client had information of interest to New York state authorities probing the Trump Foundation. He also said Cohen had information of interest to special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters at a state fair on Wednesday that Davis had gone "out of his way to say Cohen would be forthcoming on both federal and state investigations."
8 Comments
Burning Bush
Tick tock...
That's the sound of the short American news cycle spinning through it's course.
All Trump needs to do is shrug it off as "fake news" and in two days all will be a distant memory as some Hollywood scandal is sure to take up all the headline space.
Trump is still president and Mueller is relegated to investigating unpaid parking tickets from the 1980s from Trump's shoe polisher.
SuperLib
There's no excuse for that kind of behavior.
Netgrump
It's coming...closer..
rainyday
No, that is the sound of a clock.
This article is actually about a new set of criminal allegations being formally pursued against the president in addition to the ones that dominated yesterday’s headlines.
I know it is hard to believe but that is actually bad news fot Trump, not good news. I keep a set of handy flashcards on hand to help remind me of this distinction:
Crime = bad
No crime = good
Its useful since you can give yourself mini quizes every once in a while to stay fresh. Trump should make a set.
PTownsend
I'm not a lawyer and lack knowledge of the legality of this. In my opinion lawyers have far too much power in the US. Still, the judiciary in general is critical to maintaining the bits of democracy the US has remaining. Let the courts decide if they're willing to accept the findings of the intelligence agencies.
I have to think posters who come from nation's governed by corrupt authoritarian regimes would have trouble understanding the seriousness of the numerous allegations leveled at Trump, his family and so many of those he's done business with. If they compare this corruption to 'unpaid parking tickets' it's pretty clear they're accustomed to dealing with corruption at a much greater level, perhaps the kind of corruption found primarily in kleptocracies where predatory capitalists are allowed to go unchecked. As long as they continue to provide kickbacks to the kleptocrat and his oligarchs.
Burning Bush
Yawn.
I've been hearing the "we got him now" comments on a weekly basis for the past 18 months.
Nothing ever sticks to Trump.
Our president is untouchable.
rainyday
A phrase that is exclusively used to described criminals like Al Capone and John Gotti who would in fact eventually end up dying in prison.
Sorry that the legal process is boring you but don’t worry, the pace is picking up even as we speak.
Burning Bush
Ok, when is this supposed to catch up to Trump?
Give us at least a rough timeline.