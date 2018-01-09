N Korea to send team to Winter Games; South to consider easing bans after talks

North Korea said during rare talks with the South on Tuesday it will send a delegation to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea next month and Seoul said it was prepared to lift some sanctions temporarily to facilitate the visit if needed.
North Korean officials at the first formal talks with South Korea in more than two years said their delegation for the Games would consist of athletes, high-ranking officials and a cheering squad.
The talks are being closely watched by world leaders eager for any sign of a reduction in tensions on the Korean peninsula amid rising fears over North Korea's missile launches and development of nuclear weapons in defiance of United Nations Security Council resolutions.
South Korea has unilaterally banned several North Korean officials from entering the country in response to Pyongyang's ramped-up missile and nuclear tests, conducted despite international pressure.
However, some South Korean officials have said they see the Olympics as a possible opportunity for easing tensions.
Foreign ministry spokesman Roh Kyu-deok said Seoul would consider whether it needed to take "prior steps", together with the U.N. Security Council and other relevant countries, to help the North Koreans visit for the Olympics.
At Tuesday's talks, the first since December 2015, Seoul proposed inter-Korean military discussions to reduce tensions on the Korean peninsula and a reunion of family members in time for February's Lunar New Year holiday, South Korea's vice unification minister Chun Hae-sung said.
South Korea also proposed that athletes from the two Koreas march together at the Games' opening ceremony and other joint activities between during the Winter Olympics, Chun told reporters outside the talks.
Athletes from the two Koreas have paraded together at the opening and closing ceremonies of major international games before, although it has not been seen since the 2007 Asian Winter Games in China after relations chilled under nearly a decade of conservative rule in the South.
It would also be the first time since 2005 for the North to send its female cheerleaders, dubbed the "cheering squad of beauty" by South Korean media.
The meetings continued on Tuesday afternoon after the two sides broke up for separate lunches. Officials began speaking at 10 a.m. in the three-story Peace House just across the demilitarised zone on the South Korean side of Panmunjom truce village.
"North Korea said that they are determined to make today’s talks fruitful, and make it a groundbreaking opportunity," South Korea's Chun said.
Chun also said the South Koreans proposed resuming negotiations over the North's nuclear programme but there was no specific response from the North Koreans.
However, North Korean officials said during the meeting they were open to promoting reconciliation between the two countries through dialogue and negotiation, according to Chun.
The head of the North Korean delegation, Ri Son Gwon, said in opening remarks: "We came to this meeting today with the thought of giving our brethren, who have high hopes for this dialogue, invaluable results as the first present of the year ..."
North Korea entered the talks with a "serious and sincere stance", said Ri, chairman of the North's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland.
South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon expressed optimism as the meeting began.
"Our talks began after North and South Korea were severed for a long time, but I believe the first step is half the trip," said Cho. "It would be good for us to make that 'good present' you mentioned earlier."
"Everything feels slightly new as we have not had talks in a while," he said.
Just before the delegation drove into the demilitarised zone, some 20 South Koreans were seen waving a banner that read: "We wish the success of the high-ranking inter-Korean talks".
One man was spotted waving a flag with a unified Korean peninsula.
The delegations were made up of five senior officials from each side.
The North Korean delegation walked over the border inside the joint security area to the Peace House around 0030 GMT, an official from the South's Unification Ministry told reporters.
The United States, which has 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea as a legacy of the 1950-1953 Korean War, initially responded coolly to the idea of inter-Korean meetings, but U.S. President Donald Trump later called the talks "a good thing".
Trump has said he would like to see talks go beyond the Olympics. "At the appropriate time, we'll get involved," he said.
China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it was happy to see talks between North and South Korea take place and welcomed all positive steps.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
Tommy Jones
Here's hoping these talks bear fruit. Engagement is the only way to peacefully solve the various issues surrounding the DPRK.
Andy
This will prove fruitless as always. North Korea is essentially just a giant brat who thrives off of attention. They will act out in order to gain worldly attention, then they'll calm down a bit, try to act cute and cuddly in order to have some "meaningful talks" and then decide next week to test another atomic bomb or missile, blame the US for it, and call South Korea puppets of their Imperial Master - and all will go back to the usual.
Lay out for them in these talks a clear red line - if you do this, this and this again, we are done with you, the sanctions can keep building until you wither away into dust - or follow these sensible guidelines like the rest of the civilized world, and you can once again join the global community.
Tommy Jones
Dictaring to the DPRK has never worked.
Bill Lewis
OK, so I have been thinking that if North Korea goes to South Korea for the Winter Olympics, that we should call for Chairman Kim, and Presidents Moon, Trump, Xi, and Putin to meet in Hiroshima, take an extensive tour of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, then meet for talks. I don't know that it would do any good, but my visit to the museum changed my life.
OssanAmerica
Neither has appeasement. "Talking" when NK refuses to stop their nuclear and missile development, in fact even refusing to even discuss them, is simply buying them time.
Sanctions have worked though. Back in 2003 when NK walked out of the 6-party talks, China stopped all oil supplies to NK. In 3 days North Korea returned to the negotiating table. Whether the current sanctions work or not depend on China and Russia really enforcing it.
Reckless
I am all for Peace!
My Korean friend is totally against unification. She says the North Koreans are totally different now and the economic cost would be unbearable. I wonder what percentage of South Koreans actually support unification.
clamenza
Im not sure what good that would do except convince Kim he should continue to play the victim card and never acknowledge he did anything wrong.
And the visit literally changed your life? Seriously?
Bill Lewis
Yep. Went from being a hard-core, kill-them-all-let-god-sort-it-out ultra-religious conservative to an atheist libertarian, or perhaps libertarian atheist. Not sure which is more important to me at the moment. Not in one fell swoop, but it certainly started on my new path.
In any event, I agree it probably wouldn't do much good, looking at two of those I mentioned, but it sure would be nice to give it a try.
dcog9065
A waste of time and just cover for NK to funetune their thermonuclear arsenal in the background, that is already capable of extinguishing tens of millions. The time for talks have long passed and I no longer empathize with SK's position much after this latest appeasement of NK
Goodlucktoyou
Good news for the day. Bad for USA arms sales. Bad for Abe who needs an excuse to hide his failing, but I’m sure “china” will be his next excuse.
Laguna
Humans who are effectively prisoners in a totalitarian prison state marching with the South Korean side and sending a cheerleading team (whose families would be imprisoned if they fail to return)? Does no one else see a problem with this?
All desire a solution, but pretending NK is a normal country is not it.
goldorak
Same here. Everytime i spoke about reunification to Koreans i sensed embarrassment (shame?) and felt they wanted to distance themselves from their nk counterparts (could be because they were talking to a westerner, dunno). I think cashed up, materialistic Koreans don't really support the idea tbh. Might be different with older generations and country ppl though.
As an aside, am not sure most east/west Germans wanted reunification either? East knew it would be an 'anschluss' rather than a merger and West G had a lot to lose & little to gain. Same with Korea.
Goodlucktoyou
@laguma. Ever been to NK? maybe people there just wanna live in peace? And have food and fuel?