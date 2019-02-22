Putin to U.S.: I'm ready for another Cuban Missile-style crisis if you want one

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia is militarily ready for a Cuban Missile-style crisis if the United States wanted one and threatened to place hypersonic nuclear missiles on ships or submarines near U.S. territorial waters.
The Cuban Missile Crisis erupted in 1962 when Moscow responded to a U.S. missile deployment in Turkey by sending ballistic missiles to Cuba, sparking a standoff that brought the world to the brink of nuclear war.
More than five decades on, tensions are rising again over Russian fears that the United States might deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe, as a landmark Cold War-era arms-control treaty unravels.
Putin's comments, made to Russian media late on Wednesday, follow his warning that Moscow will match any U.S. move to deploy new missiles closer to Russia by stationing its own missiles closer to the United States or by deploying faster missiles or both.
Putin detailed his warning for the first time, saying Russia could deploy hypersonic missiles on ships and submarines which could lurk outside U.S. territorial waters if Washington now moved to deploy intermediate-range nuclear weapons in Europe.
"(We're talking about) naval delivery vehicles: submarines or surface ships. And we can put them, given the speed and range(of our missiles)... in neutral waters. Plus they are not stationary, they move and they will have to find them," Putin said, according to a Kremlin transcript.
"You work it out: Mach nine (the speed of the missiles) and over 1,000 km (their range)."
The State Department dismissed Putin's earlier warning as propaganda, saying it was designed to divert attention from what Washington alleges are Moscow's violations of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.
It referred queries about Putin's latest remarks to the Pentagon, which did not immediately respond.
The INF pact bans Russia and the United States from stationing short- and intermediate-range land-based missiles in Europe. Washington announced on Feb. 1 it will withdraw from the treaty in six months unless Moscow ends its alleged violations.
Analyst Kingston Reif of the Arms Control Association think tank said Putin may be seeking to signal that Russia can keep up with the United States, to distract from its internal problems or to deflect blame for the parlous state of the INF treaty.
"He may also be trying to send the message that, look, neither side should want this world (of a new arms race) so we should sit down and resume discussions," Reif said.
Putin has said he does not want an arms race but would have no choice but to act if Washington deployed new missiles in Europe, some of which he says could strike Moscow within 10 to 12 minutes.
The United States does not currently have ground-based intermediate-range nuclear missiles that it could place in Europe but could develop and deploy them if the INF treaty collapses.
Putin said his naval response to such a move would mean Russia could strike the United States faster than U.S. missiles deployed in Europe could hit Moscow because the flight time would be shorter.
"It (the calculation) would not be in their favour, at least as things stand today. That's for sure." said Putin.
Relations between Moscow and Washington were strained, he added, but the tensions were not comparable to those of the Cuban Missile Crisis.
"They (the tensions) are not a reason to ratchet up confrontation to the levels of the Cuban Missile Crisis in the 1960s. In any case that's not what we want," said Putin. "If someone wants that, well OK they are welcome. I have set out today what that would mean. Let them count (the missile flight times)."
Separately, Washington said on Thursday that it was carrying out an observation flight over Russia under the Open Skies Treaty, the first one since 2017.
In a statement, the Pentagon said an unarmed OC-135B aircraft was being used and Russia was aware of the flight.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
cla68
LOL, Putin should know by now that President Trump is different than his predecessor and won’t respond to threats with placating.
David Varnes
Yeah right. Donald Trump has never met an actual threat he didn't back down from. If he can't bully, bluster, or BS his way out of it... he rolls over and presents his belly like the coward he is.
The question that has to be answered, of course, is if Putin's also bluffing.
Serrano
So is Trump no longer Putin's puppet?
Burning Bush
Russia's blackhole subs are untouchable.
Game set match
SuperLib
Love spat?
Kobe White Bar Owner
Donnie Fiasco gonna roll over I bet.
Blacklabel
This Russia nonsense likely over by next week. Liberal media seems unhappy and talking about why can’t mueller just continue some more? It’s better as a narrative than what the result will be.
lincolnman
Another day and another elementary school-level boast from Trump's Shadow Campaign Manager.
When your country's annual GDP is less than NY, California or Texas, all you can do is boast.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/greatspeculations/2018/04/17/which-has-the-bigger-economy-texas-or-russia/#239475bc70b9
He's also just doing the typical KGB thing - knowing the Mueller report will come out soon and clearly link Russia to the Trump campaign and a massive Russian influence operation, he tries to be threatening to change the narrative.
It's likely Trump and Putin conspired to stage these recent Putin taunts - to try to take the heat off both of them.
Vlad can only point to one success - as Andrew McCabe highlights, it's likely he's put a Russian asset in the White House...
ThePBot
Indeed, Putin knows that Trump is his lapdog, unlike his predecessors.
"I don't care, I believe Putin"
-Donald Trump
Serrano
Love spat?
If Trump hadn't pulled the U.S. out of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty due to Russia's repeated violations of it, and we didn't have this "spat" you would be still be calling Trump Putin's puppet. No matter what the man does he can't win with you.
elephant200
GO FOR IT ! Mr. Putin! The Trump administration unilaterally teared the "Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty 1987" was unexcusable intention to undermine world peace ! You cannot bargain or appeasement to warmonger like John Bolton these worst kind of life came to power! Like Hitler teared the Vesallies treaty 1919 and the Japanese Empire abolisment of "Washington Naval treaty 1922" in 1934! These tearing of a committment signed with historic effects has a facism notion!
Trump is the new fascist!
SuperLib
Yeah wow that's amazing. It's almost so tough it's like this never happened:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mBtsNNXjBPw
Hey by the way, has Trump released his notes from his private meeting with Putin? Nah. Nothing weird about that at all. But this little war of words completely changes everything.
Serrano
GO FOR IT ! Mr. Putin!
Yeah, let's have WW3! lol
Yeah wow that's amazing. It's almost so tough it's like this never happened:
"Who would you believe, Putin or the U.S. intelligence community? "
That's a tough one. On one hand ya got Putin... on the other hand ya got the people who insisted Iraq had WMD and a bunch of other falsehoods...
SuperLib
So? Just hate them both equally.
Deadforgood
So, Putin or the GOP?
Serrano
So? Just hate them both equally.
How about not hating either one? Getting along with Putin, who is in charge of the world's biggest nuclear arsenal without letting him violate nuclear treaties seems like a good thing to try to do, no?
Deadforgood
To be honest, I don't think Trump is Putin's puppet. I think Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election, whatever the Russians got in return, is a mystery to me though because Trump won't reveal what goes on behind closed doors with Putin (and I doubt it was a recreation of an R. Kelly concert). I imagine though that its a complex system of leverage which involves charades as such listed in the current article. Putin can't even control his own oligarchs, its unlikely he is in control of the white house. Doesn't mean Trump isn't selling America away to them for information, election aid, and future business plans.
elephant200
@Serrano :Yeah, let's have WW3! lol
If this is the case, it is Trump's fault of kick started this ! Trump & his clique has intention to abolish every commitment has written, not just the INF but everythingTrump is a "BackStabber", he stabbed everyone including you!
So I say again: GO FOR IT! Mr.Putin!
SuperLib
Well, that’s actually our question to you, And you should start mapping out your answer now.
Here’s the question:
You'll have us believe that every part of the investigation was corrupt...except for the result?
Like...they could force fake confessions from Trump’s buddies but they just couldn’t pull off framing Trump, a known liar and proven scammer, of anything at all?
Here’s what you should do:
Keep saying there was corruption but Trump was just so damn smart he stayed a step ahead of it all. There was a conspiracy to remove him but he beat them all. Trump, and only a Trump, is smart enough to pull this off.
Change it up a bit by using your own words but overall I think this is your best move if Trump is cleared. If the report says he’s guilty of something, then just continue to say everything is corrupt, including the result.
You’re welcome.
lostrune2
Don't believe the hype - Russia's subs still make too much noise