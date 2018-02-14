Russia is targeting 2018 U.S. elections, U.S. intel chiefs say

Top U.S. national security officials said on Tuesday they had "no doubt" Russia will try to interfere in the 2018 U.S. mid-term elections, adding Moscow believes it succeeded in its effort to undermine U.S. democracy by meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said Russia, as well as other foreign entities, were likely to pursue more cyber attacks on U.S. and European elections this year and beyond.
"Persistent and disruptive cyber operations will continue against the United States and our European allies using elections as opportunities to undermine democracy," he told an annual Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats.
Coats said that effort would include the U.S. elections in November, when Republican control of the House of Representatives and Senate are at stake, as well as a host of positions in state governments.
"Frankly, the United States is under attack," he said.
U.S. spy agencies said last year they had determined Russia used hacking and propaganda in an effort to tilt the 2016 presidential election in favor of the Republican candidate, Donald Trump. Russia has repeatedly denied this.
"There should be no doubt that Russia perceives its past efforts as successful and views the 2018 U.S. midterm elections as a potential target for Russian influence operations," Coats said.
Coats described a range of ways in which Russia might try to influence this year's vote.
"At a minimum, we expect Russia to continue using propaganda, social media, false-flag personas, sympathetic spokespeople, and other means of influence to try to exacerbate social and political fissures in the United States," Coats said in prepared testimony.
The charge of Russian meddling in 2016 spawned a federal probe and congressional investigations into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Moscow, throwing a shadow over the first year of Trump's presidency.
Trump has cast doubt on the notion that there was Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign, presenting it as sour grapes from supporters of defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton. He has denied any collusion by his associates, and has also denied attempting to obstruct the federal probe.
Several senators asked the intelligence chiefs during the hearing whether there was a plan in place to combat the expected hacking.
Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo and Chris Wray, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, both said there were significant, specific efforts under way.
Executives from social media companies such as Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc have testified repeatedly in Congress about Russia's purported disinformation drive aimed at U.S. voters.
Facebook has said some 126 million Americans may have seen Russian-backed political content on Facebook over a two-year period. Twitter has found 2,752 accounts linked to Russian operatives.
The Senate intelligence panel is conducting one of the three main congressional investigations into the Russia issue. Several members of the committee made a point as they questioned the intelligence officials of expressing their strong support for them and their work.
As the investigations of his associates and Russia have gone on, Trump has repeatedly criticized the CIA and FBI, including taking to Twitter on Feb. 2 to say the top leadership of the FBI had "politicized the sacred investigative process" to favor Democrats against his fellow Republicans.
Trump fired Wray's predecessor as FBI chief, James Comey, last May.
10 Comments
katsu78
Is not the news. As the story says, we've known this was happening for a while. We have proof Russian sources penetrated US state voting systems. We know there was a propaganda campaign. Hell, you can come on JT and document it. There is zero reason to believe after the 2016 attacks were so successful that Russia would stop in 2018.
What's news is that our dotard President hasn't lifted one single stubby finger to stop it.
CrazyJoe
Why is it NO ONE mentions the fact that the GOP funded the dossier first? Why is that tidbit not added as a reminder?
And please grill Pompeo and Coates about WHY they were meeting with 3 Russian spies, and nobody knew about it until Russia State tv mentions it.
cla68
Give me a break. There is very little the Russians can do about US elections besides writing dossiers for the Democrats.
Tommy Jones
This is just more click bait from the MSM. Everyone knows that US intelligence agencies are corrupt, incompetent, and favor the Dems. Just ask Trump and his uninformed, uber ignorant cheerleaders. Despite not working for the intelligence agencies and not having access to classified information, they know.
Toasted Heretic
News but not news. Our Russian chums have targetted France, Italy and the UK as well and continue to do so.
Some 27 countries over the last 14 years, apparently
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2017/09/07/alleged-russian-political-meddling-documented-27-countries-since-2004/619056001/
bass4funk
They do, but that has nothing to do with the ball being passed to the DNP paying millions for it, lying to a judge in order to obtain a FISA warrent to spy on a political opponent.
I want them to grill McCabe, Strzok and Rosenstein and testify under oath about how and why the dossier was create, who knew exactly what and when.
Tommy Jones
This statement in no way reflects reality.
bass4funk
Liberal reality, probably not.
Toasted Heretic
How can a topic about Russian interference end up being about liberals? Again?
Russian meddling is all about destabilizing countries. Seems like they've managed it pretty well.
Tommy Jones
Nope, just reality. You know, where everyone but certain conservatives reside. Those slconservstives reside in the unicornverse. ROFL.