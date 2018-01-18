Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

S Korea considers shutting down domestic cryptocurrency exchanges

4 Comments
SEOUL

South Korean policymakers joined the global chorus of virtual-coin critics on Thursday, saying Seoul is considering shutting down domestic virtual currency exchanges as the new breed of market exposes users to speculative frenzy and crime.

The country's tough stance comes as policymakers from the United States to Germany struggle to come up with stricter regulation against money laundering and other crimes.

Responding to questions in parliament, South Korea's chief of the Financial Services Commission said: "(The government) is considering both shutting down all local virtual currency exchanges or just the ones who have been violating the law."

Separately, Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol told a news conference that "cryptocurrency is not a legal currency and is not being used as such as of now."

Regulators around the world are still debating how to address risks posed by cryptocurrencies, as bitcoin, the world's most popular virtual currency, soared more than 1,700 percent last year.

Prices have plummeted since South Korea announced last week it may ban domestic cryptocurrency exchanges. On Wednesday, bitcoin slid 18 percent.

According to Bithumb, South Korea's second-largest virtual currency exchange, the nation's bitcoin trading price stood at 15,697,000 won ($14,690.69) as of noon on Thursday.

On the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, bitcoin was traded at $11,750.

Hong Nam-ki, minister of the office for government policy co-ordination, said that opinions on cryptocurrency trading are sharply divided within the government, but vowed to make a decision on regulations during Thursday's parliamentary session.

South Korea's justice minister said last week the ministry was preparing a bill to ban cryptocurrency trading, which sent bitcoin prices sharply lower and threw the market into turmoil.

The shift toward tighter regulation sparked strong reaction from many South Koreans, thousands of whom signed a petition on the website of the presidential Blue House to stop a ban on cryptocurrency trading.

On Thursday, the BOK governor said the central bank had begun looking into the market's impact on the economy.

"We have started looking at virtual currency from a long-term standpoint, as central banks could start issuing digital currencies in the future. This sort of research has begun at the Bank of International Settlements and we are part of that research."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

How can Space Design help you succeed in Tokyo?

4 Comments
Login to comment

If Koreans used the Luxembourg exchange they could save about $3000 per bitcoin. I wonder why they don't.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Buy in Luxembourg sell in Korea? Is arbitrage possible?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

it is a pyramid scheme.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Does anyone actually know anyone personally who has made cash in the bank off bitcoin?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Smartest Answer Isn’t Always the Best One: 5 Tips for ALT Interviews

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Lifestyle

Sawara: A Step Back In Time To An Elegant Old Edo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Zoos and Aquariums

Numazu Deep Sea Aquarium & Coelacanth Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

9 Tokyo-Based Organizations You Can Volunteer For

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide To the Best ‘Lost in Translation’ Spots in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Cities

Hagi

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen